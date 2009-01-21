Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

A Third of Rivers in US Found to be Changing From Blue to Green and Yellow

posted by requerdanos on Monday January 11, @12:50AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
Science

upstart writes in with an IRC submission for c0lo:

US rivers are changing from blue to yellow and green, satellite images show:

A third of U.S. rivers have significantly changed color over the last 36 years, turning from blue to yellow and green, striking new images reveal.

Researchers analyzed 235,000 satellite images — taken over a 34-year period between 1984 and 2018 — from NASA and the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) Landsat program. The changing hues can be viewed in an interactive map.

More than half of those satellite images showed rivers with a dominant hue of yellow, while more than a third of images were mostly green. Just 8% of river pics were mostly blue.

"Most of the rivers are changing gradually and not noticeable to the human eye," lead author John Gardner, a postdoctoral researcher in the global hydrology lab at University of North Carolina, told Live Science. "But areas that are the fastest changing are more likely to be man-made."

[...] More research is now needed to determine just how accurate river color is at determining ecosystem health and which changes are important to monitor.

Also at: Phys.org.

Journal Reference:
John R. Gardner, Xiao Yang, Simon N. Topp, et al. The Color of Rivers, Geophysical Research Letters (DOI: 10.1029/2020GL088946)

Original Submission


«  Externally Powered Implant Designed to Treat Obesity
A Third of Rivers in US Found to be Changing From Blue to Green and Yellow | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 1) by multistrand on Monday January 11, @01:40AM

    by multistrand (13836) on Monday January 11, @01:40AM (#1098055)

    Rivers can appear to be shades of blue, green, yellow or other colors depending on the amount of suspended sediment, algae, pollution or dissolved organic matter in the water. As a general rule, river water turns green as more algae blooms, or when the water carries less sediments. Rivers tend to turn yellow when they carry more sediment.

(1)