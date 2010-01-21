Amazon Has Shut Down Its Prime Pantry Delivery Service:
Launched back in 2014, Prime Pantry was created to help people purchase non-perishable groceries or cleaning supplies in bulk using a low-cost flat shipping fee (or for free if you were an Amazon Prime member), with the caveat that all the items had to fit inside a single standard-sized box.
Later on in 2018, for anyone who wasn't an Amazon Prime subscriber, Amazon gave customers an option to pay $5 a month to subscribe to Amazon Pantry in order to avoid those up front flat shipping rates.
However, following Amazon's acquisition of Whole Foods in 2017 and the expansion of Prime Now and Amazon Fresh delivery options, it seems Prime Pantry had become unnecessary, and on Wednesday of this week, Amazon decided to shut down Prime Pantry for good.
(Score: 2) by jasassin on Monday January 11, @10:38AM
I actually used it once because they accepted EBT.
Bummer. They had good prices and I got free shipping over $35.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Monday January 11, @10:47AM
They shut it down cause it, according to them, had become redundant due to all their other groceries shipping options and companies they had acquired over the years since they founded Pantry, so it's not like they stopped shipping groceries as they seem to mention at least three remaining options within the Amazon delivery sphere.
They'll still deliver a box of snacks to you if you order won't they? Just with a slightly different packaging or branding on the box, or?