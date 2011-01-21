Coronavirus China: Xingtai and Shijiazhuang cities plunged into lockdown amid outbreak.

Two more cities in China, Xingtai (population 7 million) and Shijiazhuang (population 11 million), are now in lockdown. Authorities are attempting to limit the latest wave of COVID-19. After a period of calm, Hebei has reported over 130 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past week. A potential outbreak of significant impact is now being thwarted in Xingtai and Shijiazhuang which is causing the citizens to panic buy and prepare for the worst. This recent activity comes at an unfortunate time with the start of the Chinese New Year looming; a time when many Chinese people travel to see family and friends. The World Health Organization is still excluded from China in its investigating of the origins of COVID-19.