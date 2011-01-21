from the We-didn't-start-the-fire,-it-was-always-burning-since-the-world-was-turning dept.
Coronavirus China: Xingtai and Shijiazhuang cities plunged into lockdown amid outbreak.
Two more cities in China, Xingtai (population 7 million) and Shijiazhuang (population 11 million), are now in lockdown. Authorities are attempting to limit the latest wave of COVID-19. After a period of calm, Hebei has reported over 130 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past week. A potential outbreak of significant impact is now being thwarted in Xingtai and Shijiazhuang which is causing the citizens to panic buy and prepare for the worst. This recent activity comes at an unfortunate time with the start of the Chinese New Year looming; a time when many Chinese people travel to see family and friends. The World Health Organization is still excluded from China in its investigating of the origins of COVID-19.
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Monday January 11, @06:26PM (1 child)
Interestingly, the linked article did not have the content indicated in TFS. Editorialising? Or the article has changed? Or displaying different text to different readers?
> are now in lockdown
This is in TFA
> is now being thwarted
This is a very nice turn of phrase, not in TFA.
> panic buy
I didn't see this mentioned in TFA.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Monday January 11, @07:56PM
Well, you can't know it worked, when they just put it into place a half day ago, sure, but the trend with Chinese local lockdowns has been total immobilization of the populace, and has had prior success in local eradication in relatively short time frames.
In any case "thwarted" here is being used in a grammatical role that implies "[unkonwn passive voice actor] is attempting to thwart" rather than the "has been stopped" reading you're getting.
Nottheless, active voice would be better, "Authorities attempt to thwart a potential outbreak [...]" communicates more information less awkwardly, and I hope our submitter can learn that.
(Score: 1, Troll) by fakefuck39 on Monday January 11, @06:30PM (24 children)
>plunged into lockdown amid outbreak
250 cases in a district of 20 million people. an outbreak indeed. stay classy aussie media.
let's look at how china's handling it and why they got the cases down to zero so fast for a huge country. complete lockdown for a couple of weeks, food only available for pickup and delivery - no one in the stores. all businesses closed or remote. everyone wears a mask. and after two weeks, those 250 people and the people they live with are no longer infected, and the area and its economy can completely resume business as usual. something that could have been done here, and everyone could have kept their jobs and gone back to normal - after a 2 week vacation watching reruns of law and order on TNT instead of on the news.
and why only 250 cases in a population group of 20 million you ask? that's unbelievable! i mean, if only one person has it and goes to a church gathering infecting 100 others, who infect their families and roomates - that's 250 people right there. and before you get symptoms that's 3 days, so each of those 250 infects about 10 more, and the 3rd day those infect 10 more. so that's 25k people before anyone notices!!
well ladies and gentlemen, because if both people wear a mask, cover the nose, and use hand sanitizer instead of sneezing into their hand and touching shit, you only get 250, not 25k.
but i'm against mask orders and forced sanitizer - that's not an authority governments should have. i can wear an n95, i can use sanitizer, and stay 60ft away from the visible fat redneck - because he smells like a mix of shit, sweat, and old spice. and i'm virus free, and some of the rednecks die, which is just that evolution they don't believe in, but they do believe they're going to heaven, which is in the sky you see, so they should be cool w/ dying, like i am cool with them dying.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday January 11, @06:47PM (6 children)
I think it's more complicated than that. During a normal season of colds and flu, no one spreads the cold and/or flu to everyone he comes into contact with. People who have COVID won't spread it to everyone he knows, either. We can presume that two people who live together will have maximum opportunity to share all of their germs/bacteria/virus, but even then, one person can get a common cold, while the other does not.
You mention masks, but I think there are a lot of factors that our public officials don't account for. Maybe if we understood those factors, we would have more control over the spread of disease.
#lockhimup #notmypresident #resistance #impeachhimnow #walkaway
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 11, @07:24PM
Sure, but the problem with this is that SARS-CoV-2 appears to be significantly more contagious than normal flu viruses.
The measures taken against it, even in places with limited compliance that are currently dealing with out of control COVID-19 infection rates, appear to have almost entirely stopped the community spread of influenza. Yet despite measures being good enough to stop influenza, COVID-19 still ravages.
(Score: 2) by fakefuck39 on Monday January 11, @07:44PM (4 children)
that's why I said 10 people each sherlock. in the course of a normal day - going to the grocery store, a restaurant, a bar, you meet more than 10 people. you meet over 100. We don't need to understand factors that are common sense. Those have nothing to do with politics. You sneeze, shit comes out of your mouth. You sneeze into a rag, shit goes into the rag. That shit in the rag is how you get others sick. Less shit you spew into the air around you = less sick people.
as far as your cold and flu strawman - guess what skippy, those are both much less contageous. Strangely *gasp - I and everyone else have gotten a cold or a flu every year since birth. Haven't gotten either this year - almost like staying clean and away from asshole retards like you works.
the factors are easy, and the normal countries figured it out with common sense. like a century ago. stay away from people if you're sick and don't spread your germs - it's common sense. this applies to stupidity being gargled online, like you're doing.
you don't need science, or studies, or anything hard. you need to sneeze into a rag, look at the rag, and realize there's some shit in the rag. the reason you don't connect the dots to "oh, it's on the rag, not on a person" is because you're literally twisting common sense because of politics, for a non-political issue. this is called being a complete joke, and a person overcompensating for a very fragile, insecure, stupid mind.
our public officials account for it just fine. it's your fault for listening about science to an orange clown. the rest of us listen to, you know, scientists about science. were you one of the people who drank hand sanitizer and got sick? i bet you are.
ah shit. just noticed i'm replying to runaway. howya doin' there skippy?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 11, @07:59PM (3 children)
You're such a moron it's not worth wasting time disputing your illogical drivel.
Hey Einstein, guess what, it's very possible to be infected with COVID-19, spread it to others, but have NO symptoms. How do you figure that into your retarded equations?
You're infected with horseshit, and you're spreading it everywhere.
I'll go ahead and give you the solution: widespread accurate testing.
(Score: 1, Flamebait) by fakefuck39 on Monday January 11, @08:14PM (2 children)
I figure it into the equation literally the same way all other people do. whether you have symptoms or not, you disinfect and wear a mask. I also explicitly state that in the comment that started the thread you are literally replying to.
you should revisit 2nd grade. they teach you reading. a useful skill. else you risk looking like a goofy clown. how big are your big red shoes clown?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 11, @09:42PM (1 child)
"you should revisit 2nd grade. they teach you reading. a useful skill. else you risk looking like a goofy clown. how big are your big red shoes clown?"
See, that's why nobody bothers to read your tripe.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 12, @02:53AM
Except for you, apparently.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 11, @08:02PM (8 children)
The problem with that is that while losing the redneck is acceptable, what about the dozen or so he infected the day before he went sympomatic, and what about the 80 year old he ended up killing with his carelessness.
I'm so glad that you have a job where you are free to stay 60 feet away from that redneck. Some of us do not have that kind of luxury. Some of us do voluntarily assume the risks involved with our professions, sure, but it would be nice if people would STFU about their rights and just fucking cooperate (and enthusiastically, none of this 'yeah I'll wear a mask to get in Wal-Mart and then pop it down off my nose ten seconds later' bullshit). It would be even nicer if the "Covid doesn't exist it's all just a cold" assholes would cork it, too.
Even still, freedom to comply or not with such measures voluntarily is still OK with me. I'd rather not declare such people criminals.
But we could take a page from China's playbook, and any area declared to be a quarantined zone also locks down and all residents in that are who are not absolutely essential for public safety remain at home, all businesses close, food is made available for pickup, rent, mortgage, and utility payments are suspended for the quarantine/government pays for them until the small outbreak dies down. But you can't do that with 100% of a nation in a pandemic completely out of control Because Freedom.
So, for any who have an issue with plans like this: Enjoy your freedoms, but also take the blood on your hands for all the people who have unnecessarily died from this.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by fakefuck39 on Monday January 11, @08:21PM (7 children)
It's strange how I've been able to wear an n95, disinfect my hands, and if i see the redneck without a mask, I don't have to come into close contact with him. I know these things are hard to do for you and easy for everyone else. Is this due to lack of effort on your part or just bad hand-eye coordination?
What employer forces you into close human contact with people not wearing a mask, while you also don't wear a mask? You're a doctor I see? You should put on protection - it's in the closets next to every patient room.
Yes, you cannot do what China did to stop the pandemic because freedom. You are 100% correct. But not freedom for a sick person to walk around maskless infecting others. That is already illegal, and those people should be arrested for spreading the virus.
The freedom I talk about, is a person who is not sick being forced to wear a mask, and being arrested or fined if he does not. The freedom that says you're innocent of spreading the virus until proven guilty of spreading the virus. You suggest it's ethical because the outcome is better - ends justify the means. And this, my high-horse friend, is why the nazi rednecks call you a nazi. Because you're using the same logic as they are.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 11, @09:18PM (4 children)
a person who is not sick being forced to wear a mask, and being arrested or fined if he does not.
How convenient that the one thing you know cannot be proven is your only threshold for how it should be handled. Look, we all know this is just just anti-liberal contrarianism, you're still developing a philosophy that retroactively justifies your knee-jerk opinion. A real pursuit of freedom would be using the pandemic to put protections in place to prevent the gov't from ever making mask-wearing illegal. You dips are going to be slapping your foreheads when the gov't is given a justification for deploying nation-wide facial recognition and the vaccine means we don't need masks anymore.
(Score: 2) by fakefuck39 on Tuesday January 12, @12:09AM (3 children)
>you know cannot be proven
it's not up to the person to prove their innocence. it's up to the enforcement branch to prove them guilty after reasonable suspicion. which is not walking down the street.
blacks commit 7.5x more murders than whites. according to your logic, we should stop and frisk them for weapons for walking down the street. can you prove he isn't going to kill someone by just looking at him?
see how it's fascist now?
I'm not liberal, i'm not conservative. There are a hundred various issues at hand and I can form opinions about them individually. People like you, angry uninformed retards on a quest to feel relevant, need everything including science grouped into "red" or "blue" so the cult can make your choice for you. because you're insecure and lonely, and need to belong to a group so you can use "we" when you speak. I use "I" when I speak.
>using the pandemic to put protections in place to prevent the gov't from ever making mask-wearing illegal
sorry, you're afraid of the government making masks illegal? what? ah, you're a complete loon. moving on then, good day to you. please go back to /r/conspiracy.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 12, @12:57AM (2 children)
> People like you, angry uninformed retards on a quest to feel relevant, need everything including science grouped into "red" or "blue" so the cult can make your choice for you.
Are you trying to make me collapse from laughter? I mean you're telling this while, right now in my area, groups of anti-maskers are descending masklessly onto unsuspecting stores with a "gotta wear a mask" policy and harassing them because: freedumb. If someone jumps into a Playland Ball Pit known to contain used syringes in order to protest not being permitted to enter, you'd have to have a motivation other than objective reality to say: "they're extra informed geniuses!!"
> sorry, you're afraid of the government making masks illegal?
See above. 🙄
(Score: 1, Flamebait) by fakefuck39 on Tuesday January 12, @01:58AM (1 child)
you're afraid of the government making wearing a mask illegal. your little example has zero to do with justifying that. the only thing that justifies someone worried that the government will arrest them for wearing a mask is they are a loon. you are a loon.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 12, @02:47AM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 11, @10:39PM (1 child)
And you are an average McDonald's worker? No, they along with a good chunk of blue collar don't get to choose to socially distance because they get fired if their job doesn't get done and they can't do their jobs socially distancing. I'm betting you're one of those, "you're free to quit and starve," assholes?
And you think that PPE works perfectly, do you? It helps bend the curve, absolutely. It's good to use. But it ain't a magic wand and plenty of people who do PPE very well still get the virus. And plenty don't. PPE should still be recommended for use because it is the best we've got. But it works collectively, not necessarily in individual cases.
And no, read what I wrote a little closer. I am fine with not forcing people to wear masks by law. I am also fine with shaming the living shit out of those assholes for being a public health risk. Arrest or fine? No.
And no, freedom is not a suicide pact. The government can very much tell businesses and public venues to shut down in order to protect public health. And the government can provide a social safety net where the virus is out of control and a person says, "Yes, I'd like to stay at home now until this burns out in this place." THAT's where we could take a page from China. Why is it that China is managing to take care of people like that better than we are?
(Score: 2) by fakefuck39 on Monday January 11, @11:58PM
> The government can very much tell businesses and public venues
along with your mcdonalds example - nice strawman. good thing I wasn't talking about governments forcing people. a corporation does not have constitutional rights and we can make any rules for it we see fit. including setting up a safe for workers and socially distanced work environment with masks and safety glasses in order to be open. when a company regulation forced by the government gets broken when a redneck worker doesn't wear a mask. who gets in trouble with cops and fined - the worker? no, the company does. good thing I wasn't talking about protecting companies in my post.
you actually 100% agree with what I posted - every single point. you make up arguments people aren't making just so you can argue. how's that going for you?
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Monday January 11, @08:37PM (1 child)
Aussie-China relations are on the rocks, just airing a bit of dirty laundry.
Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday January 12, @01:27AM
Nope, I find the reporting quite factual (as opposed to "airing dirty laundry") and the numbers reported are in line with the definition of an outbreak as understood by aussies.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 11, @11:08PM
huh? The pandemic is an outbreak. Maybe aussie grammer differs somewhat? I'm reading it as referring to the pandemic, not the 250 cases of 20 million people. Regardless if your locality has 1 people in 100 bazillion - if it is a positive covid-19 right now, it is part of a global outbreak no?
China's approach is a tad extreme, but completely normal given their sovereign model I suppose. We definitely applied similar measures here in Oz, though not as extreme and we've been quite successful in keeping the cases low. When Victoria had the 2nd wave last year and didn't clamp down it was starting to spiral out of control until extreme measures were taken.
Your philosophy may work for the solitary you, but most folks live in a society with kids, people with disorders that require other people to take care of them, etc. A person's pure liberty cannot be more important than a society's overall safety.
In normal circumstances you're absolutely right, the authorities should be able to do what they're suppose to do currently, but these are not normal circumtances.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday January 12, @01:17AM (2 children)
See, that's a piece of news targeted to aussies.
FYI, yes, we treat anything that goes over 5 cases in the community as an outbreak. It helps us stays as safe as possible while contributing to the economic recovery [abc.net.au] and waiting for the vaccination to start mid Feb [abc.net.au].
Certainly, repatriation from UK comes with inherent risks [abc.net.au] which are managed seriously.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0
(Score: 2) by fakefuck39 on Tuesday January 12, @02:00AM (1 child)
No, you don't treat anything with over 5 cases for 20 million people as an outbreak. What you conveniently call a "community" is the size of the entire population of Australia. 5 cases found in the entire country of australia is not an outbreak. neither is 250. you clearly know this, stop being a clown.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday January 12, @03:25AM
Well call it outbreak when even it's over 5 in a small population (as low as 1K).
To us, "outbreak" means "the virus escaped the quarantine containment and it spreads within the community". For example Case locations and outbreaks [vic.gov.au] - you will note that we're using the definition for population less than a state and for number of infection less than 5.
The definition makes absolute sense by the range of countermeasures we put in place to detect, suppress and extinguish the virus in Australia, while still bringing home Aussies stranded abroad (letting aside the etymology [wiktionary.org])
For as much as we care, you can stick whatever other definition you want up your arse.
This is the very reason I presented the info as "FYI", up to you if you use it or not, but we are using it.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 12, @02:20AM
Of course you can, he's not the one you have to worry about. Someday you'll catch a whiff of Old Spice, mingled with the reek of sweat and stale shit, and look around -- and see nobody there. The invisible fat redneck claims another victim!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 12, @02:33AM
Lots of dumb people speak really fast and spew a lot of BS in hopes that nobody will notice how stupid they are. It doesn't work.
(Score: 2) by darkfeline on Monday January 11, @11:11PM (4 children)
>new strain of covid
>Chinese New Year travel
Sounds like Jan 2020. Looks like it's time for Season 2: Electric Boogaloo. I don't like popcorn much; anyone have any alternative snack recommendations?
Join the SDF Public Access UNIX System today!
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Tuesday January 12, @01:23AM
M&M's
Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday January 12, @01:28AM (2 children)
Covid vaccines are full of protein with some polyethylene glycol seasoning.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 12, @04:29AM (1 child)
Is that the Russian version?
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday January 12, @05:10AM
No, the Russian version involves large amount of properly chilled vodka.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 12, @04:07AM
Now that we have UK variant, Japan variant, South African variant...can we say WuHan Original? Or is naming virus variants after places is okay because it's not from China?
Or are we using numbering? Are these COVID 19.1, 19.2, 19.3? Or COVID 20.0, 20.1, 20.2?