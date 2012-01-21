from the not-sorry-to-see-you-go dept.
That's it. It's over. It's really over. From today, Adobe Flash Player no longer works. We're free. We can just leave:
The Photoshop giant promised Flash would die on January 12, 2021. Thanks to the International Date Line, The Register's Asia-Pacific bureau, like other parts of the world, are already living in a sweet, sweet post-Flash future, and can report that if you try to access content in Adobe's Flash Player in this cyber-utopia, you'll see the following:
[...] Adobe's page also explains why you'll see the Flash Death Notice depicted above, rather than Flash content:
Since Adobe is no longer supporting Flash Player after the EOL Date, Adobe will block Flash content from running in Flash Player beginning January 12, 2021 to help secure users' systems. Flash Player may remain on the user's system unless the user uninstalls it.
More specifically, what's happened is that Adobe snuck a logic bomb into its Flash software some releases ago that activates on January 12, and causes the code to refuse to render any more content from that date. Adobe has also removed previous versions from its site, and "strongly recommends all users immediately uninstall Flash Player to help protect their systems."
[...] Thus ends Flash, which started life in 1993 as a vector drawing product named SmartSketch, from long-dead company FutureWave Software. FutureWave turned SmartSketch into an animation tool called FutureSplash Animator. FutureWave was acquired by Macromedia in 1996, occasioning a name change to Macromedia Flash 1.0.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 12, @06:35PM (6 children)
This is the lowest of the low. This is the sort of software misbehavior we should all be discouraging.
Today it's in a relatively hackable but insecure web plugin... tomorrow it will be in something that has us by the balls.
As it is I am sure there are flash gamers and other people who need the flash plugin for something critical which they don't have a choice about. For those people they now don't have the choice of forcing flash on for that one insecure thing they need, but instead are at the mercy of either open source to find a way, crackers to 'fix' the plugin, or that someone magnanimous will fix their app to work on another platform.
Watch the trends though. Microsoft did this for years in their betas, but soon you will see it even in your operating system and then your very hardware, if we don't nip this behavior in the bud.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday January 12, @06:39PM
You slept through that whole "Upgrade to Windows 10" thing, didn't you? There had to be tens of thousands of people who declined the upgrade, but had the upgrade force-fed to their machines. Likely hundreds of thousands, and possibly millions.
It happened to my wife, despite all my effort to avoid the upgrade. We had to reinstall Win7 to make things work like she wanted them to.
#lockhimup #notmypresident #resistance #impeachhimnow #walkaway
(Score: 3, Informative) by takyon on Tuesday January 12, @06:48PM (1 child)
People who need it in a webpage will probably go with Ruffle [wikipedia.org]. The Internet Archive is using it.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2, Funny) by fustakrakich on Tuesday January 12, @06:57PM
How many logic bombs are lingering in hardware? It this why my Mac IIx quit running? It was the ultimate in modern NuBus technology, and poof!
Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 12, @06:51PM
Don't worry, GNU's got your back: https://www.gnu.org/software/gnash/ [gnu.org]
Or did, gnash seems to have petered out 8 or 9 years ago ... but surely contained no datecoded logic bombs.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 12, @06:54PM
You are right. In this case it was a good thing, but in reality it has and will be misused instead of being a rarely needed option to make the world better.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 12, @07:13PM
Meanwhile, in the industrial software business, our customers have requested a hard coded time bomb be *added* to our software, updated yearly. The customer is a large car company, the software is custom, expensive to develop, and distributed to racing teams that race their cars.
Personnel at the race teams jump around to other race teams, often the team members change jobs in the off-season (usually winter for N. America and Europe). This is just one way the customer attempts to protect their IP investment from competing teams and other car companies.
Network licenses are a problem, since many race tracks and test areas are out in the boonies, so the software needs to run without a net connection.
(Score: 3, Funny) by hash14 on Tuesday January 12, @07:25PM
Our Corporate IT staff just told us to turn our clocks back to 2020 so we can continue using it. They decided it was the cheaper, and therefore, better solution over having to migrate all our shite.
As a side benefit, no certificate updates needed anymore either! So novel, we just have to accept that it'll be 2020 forever. Anyway, I guess they're all using Manjaro on their home machines.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 12, @07:30PM
That vulnerability-ridden garbage belongs on the dust heap of history and should have gone away nearly a decade ago [wikipedia.org].
Good riddance to bad garbage.