Taiwan has found a way to use a carefully designed social network constructively.
As stated in the Tyee,
Taiwan Is Crowdsourcing an Everybody-Wins Democracy
They had to do something. In 2014,
Opponents to the bill felt not just defeated, but invisible. The government had promised to listen to their concerns, but simply hadn't done so, rushing the bill onto the parliament floor. They had the votes; they could get it through. So that evening, protesters scaled the fence, kicked the door open and streamed onto the floor of Taiwan's parliament, the Legislative Yuan.
Sound familiar from recent history?
Well, the government found a way to listen.
They set up vTaiwan, a social network where prominence is given to posts that further concord instead of discord. And they're using it to craft proposals for legislation. Anyone can contribute.
The article doesn't state how the social network determines which posts promote consensus. I'd like to know.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday January 12, @03:54PM
Consensus is like pornography, I know it when I see it. /s
(Score: 2) by hendrikboom on Tuesday January 12, @03:54PM (1 child)
I found more information on the software they use to manage the social network.
It's called Polis [participatedb.com]
I'm still not sure what the algorithm is, but the users' agreements and disagreements can imaginably provide the data they need to make the decisions on what to present.
And I suspect the "realtime machine learning (artificial intelligence)" may just be a clustering algorithm, dressed up in verbiage to make it sound more impressive.
They [pol.is] claim the software is open source and link to a set of github repositories.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Tuesday January 12, @04:11PM
I wonder if this doesn't risk creating little (or large) bubbles, everyone want all the things they want and now and I don't want the stuff I don't want -- even tho it might be in the best of the interest in general or to the general public. Still that wouldn't be that much different towards how it is when you don't have a system like that.
http://www.participatedb.com/projects/344 [participatedb.com]
https://civichall.org/civicist/vtaiwan-democracy-frontier/ [civichall.org]
Oh goodie you have to be on Facebook to get invited to take part ...
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 12, @03:57PM (2 children)
Just wait till Anonymous, 4chan et all craft legislation for Taiwan.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Tuesday January 12, @04:03PM
Interesting, I wonder if this would scale well tho or transition to other countries. Their situation is somewhat unique in that they are a fairly small nation (36k km^2) but with a somewhat large population (23 million) -- or if you wish they are like the state of Indiana in size but they crammed in four times as many people. Their population density is fairly high, so you sort of have to be nice or at least try and get along cause there is nowhere to go but into the water or up.
So does every citizen get like a login of some kind? After all they can't allow system anonymity so you better not have any "wrong" ideas or dislike the wrong/right proposals.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Tuesday January 12, @04:31PM
> Opponents to the bill felt not just defeated, but invisible. The government had promised to listen to their concerns, but simply hadn't done so, rushing the bill onto the parliament floor. They had the votes; they could get it through. So that evening, protesters scaled the fence, kicked the door open and streamed onto the floor of Taiwan's parliament, the Legislative Yuan.
Sound familiar from recent history?
Not really. The protesters in Taiwan didn't have guns or bombs and didn't beat anyone to death.
Furthermore, I seriously doubt they were all there because of some ridiculous conspiracy theory that had been completely disproven.