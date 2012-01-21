c|net: CES 2021: Autonomous racing is coming to Indianapolis with the Indy Autonomous Challenge:
We've seen a couple of attempts at getting an autonomous racing series off the ground in recent years from the likes of Roborace and others, but none have really found much traction. A new series called the Indy Autonomous Challenge (IAC) hopes to change that.
The series was announced on Monday during the 2021 CES show and features racecar chassis designed by the experts at Dallara -- you may know it as the firm that does all the chassis for the Indy Car series others. Interestingly, this is being run as a spec race, where the cars are all identical mechanically and it's each team's software that gives it a competitive edge.
[T]he Indy Autonomous Challenge will pit 30 university teams against one another to remotely race full-size, and fully-powered, Indy cars for 20 laps. The first team to reach the finish line goes home with $1 million.
"If we can go 240 miles per hour without colliding, surely we can make highway traffic safer," said Mark Miles, president and chief executive of Penske Entertainment Corp., which owns the IndyCar Series and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway — where the Indy Autonomous Challenge will take place.
[...] October's race was inspired by the DARPA autonomous challenge of 2005, which saw 196 teams competing to drive a car 140 miles without a person inside. Just five teams completed the race within the allotted time.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Tuesday January 12, @08:33PM (1 child)
A real test of artificial intelligence.
A real test of artificial intelligence.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday January 12, @10:05PM
Nah!
A REAL test of artificial intelligence is for the raceway to have several crosswalks for random pedestrians.
Or frogs. Call it inverse frogger.
Forget AI. Build a real racetrack with remote controlled real-life vehicles, and sell access to wealthy gamers.
Real missionaries try to accomplish a difficult feet: to heel us and save our soles.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Tuesday January 12, @08:34PM (3 children)
Newsflash: highway driving is a fair bit more complicated than cars going round and round on an oval track, all in the same direction, all roughly at the same speed - however fast.
(Score: 2) by RS3 on Tuesday January 12, @09:33PM (1 child)
Absolutely agree. Not sure why people make statements like what you quoted. At 240 people are paying much greater attention than even the best average public drivers.
I've had very few traffic tickets, none in at least 15 years, but if I ever got stopped for driving too fast, I always wanted to tell a cop it's the only way I can keep my focus on driving. No, I wouldn't really do that, but it is true. A fairly major highway near me where speed limit is still 55, cars are pretty much going 80-90...
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday January 12, @10:02PM
"But officer, the reason I was going so fast was because I don't want the bodies in the trunk to bleed all over the carpet."
"But officer, the reason I was going so fast was because I don't want the bodies in the trunk to bleed all over the carpet."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 12, @09:57PM
int flag = 0;
while (!flag) {
turn_left();
check_for(flag);
}
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Ethanol-fueled on Tuesday January 12, @08:36PM (6 children)
That sounds like it's gonna be boring as fuck to watch, and of course those are not typical driving conditions so I fail to see just how this tech will trickle down to the consumer. No pedestrians or debris to avoid? No intersections? No thanks. Those cars will probably be spaced like half a mile apart or they're gonna crash like motherfuckers. Either way, I'd be happy to read the post-mortem the day after.
Hell, knowing modern industry, they're probably just too goddamn cheap to pay drivers.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Tuesday January 12, @08:40PM (4 children)
To be fair, NASCAR racing is mind-numbingly boring to watch even when there are actual drivers inside the cars. I don't know how Americans manage to get excited about a giant Scalextric track without slots, but they do, so I guess they're already primed to enjoy the same show without drivers.
(Score: 0) by Ethanol-fueled on Tuesday January 12, @08:48PM (2 children)
Agreed totally, my buddies who enjoy NASCAR always say, "Well it's awesome live, with beer!" Well, no shit, everything's awesome live and with beer. Steaming your fucking carpet is awesome live and with beer, perhaps a little music.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 12, @09:10PM
At least this one, when it gets "exciting" you won't have to feel guilty as it'll just kill a car rather than a person.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 12, @09:20PM
That sounds awesome!! How do I subscribe to your carpet steaming channel?
(Score: 2) by RS3 on Tuesday January 12, @09:28PM
I half agree. I watch NASCAR a little, here and there. It's not like normal driving, so if you try to empathize, you won't get it. It's about extreme situational awareness, including the dynamics of the track, tire pressures and adhesion / grip, car suspension adjustments, aerodynamics, all happening at cat-like reflex speeds.
It's a little like baseball- it can be lots of boredom with sudden extreme excitement. And no, I don't like the crashes, but the close-calls are exciting.
All that said, as I said, I only watch bits, and usually doing something else (like reading SN). You may not know but they added to the tracks- inside the main oval the cars divert into road-course with "S" turns, etc., so it became quite different recently. Not sure if all races will do that going forward.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 12, @09:06PM
If the AIs are good, it will be boring.
But I'm guessing the student built AIs aren't that good...and it will be a high speed demolition derby.
Historically, wrecking cars has made for successful entertainment (I didn't say it was *good* entertainment!)
(Score: 2) by looorg on Tuesday January 12, @08:42PM
Not sure if this will turn into the CES21 thread or each will get their own. Anyhow I did find something more interesting then racing.
Startup claims its new wearable can monitor blood sugar without needles
https://www.engadget.com/quantum-operation-inc-wearable-glucose-121015450.html [engadget.com]
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Tuesday January 12, @09:06PM
From one of the Perl Journal [www.foo.be]'s competitions to implement a prisoner's dilemma strategy:
If you could collude with one or two other entries to have them sacrifice themselves or act as obstacles, perhaps subtly, to hobble the other entrants [youtu.be], you could produce some interesting results.