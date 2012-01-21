from the censoring-the-censorship-to-stop-censorship dept.
Small Idaho ISP 'Punishes' Twitter And Facebook's 'Censorship'...By Blocking Access To Them Entirely
A small Idaho ISP by the name of Your T1 WIFI has decided to punish Twitter and Facebook for perceived "censorship"...by censoring them. In an email to subscribers posted to Twitter, the company claims it will be blocking customer access to both websites by default moving forward. To access the websites, users apparently will need to contact the company to be added to a whitelist
A North Idaho internet provider sent this email out to costumers[sic], absolutely INSANE pic.twitter.com/ecwRFqnzwS
While the company doesn't specify what "censorship" its customers are complaining about, the complaints were likely driven by Twitter's decision to ban Trump after he violated the company's terms of services[sic] by inciting a fatal insurrection. Or perhaps they're complaining about the steady purging of QAnon conspiracy theorists for espousing bogus claims of election fraud. Either way, the ISP claims to ingeniously be combating what they claim is censorship...by embracing the exact same thing:
"Our company does not believe a website or social networking site has the authority to censor what you see and post and hide information from you, stop you from seeing what your friends and family are posting," the email states. "This is why with the amount of concerns, we have made this decision to block these two websites from being accessed from our network."
I'm sure the irony is totally lost on them.
I reached out to contact Your T1 WIFI, but their 1-888 number resolved to a woman's voicemail box that didn't even mention the name of the company. However, company owner Brett Fink spoke to a local CBS affiliate and contradicted his own company's email by claiming they weren't blocking anybody:
"In a phone call with KREM, the owner of the company, Brett Fink, again said the websites would only be blocked for customers who asked.
"We've had customers asked to be blocked by it. That is what the email was about, so no we are not blocking anybody, only the ones that have asked for it," Fink said."
I wonder if Starlink works in Idaho?
I would unsubscribe immediately and request a refund.
The Eagles would say, "You can unsubscribe any time you like, but you can never refund"
Actually, I think it's a little awesome. David and Goliath awesome. We just need to wait, to see if David really has God's blessing!
You do not like people canceling things? Weird everyone seems to like it these days.
It's a conundrum. Should I laugh at it?
Or perhaps I should laugh at it?
In the end, I think the potato folks should be glad for the call.
In the end.
In the long run.