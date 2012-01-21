Today’s electronic devices strive for new form factors – to make them foldable, stretchable, and deformable. To produce such devices that are highly stretchable or deformable, it is necessary to develop electrodes and circuit lines whose electrical properties can withstand harsh deformation or mechanical damage. To this, POSTECH-Yonsei University joint research team has recently developed liquid metal ink to accelerate printed electronic devices that can be changed into any shape.

Professor Unyong Jeong and Dr. Selvaraj Veerapandian of POSTECH’s Department of Materials Science and Engineering, with Professor Aloysius Soon and Dr. Woosun Jang of Yonsei University’s Department of Materials Science and Engineering, have developed liquid metal microparticles with high conductivity and viscoplasticity. These research findings were published in the authoritative international journal Nature Materials on January 4, 2021.

[...] “The ultimate goal of this research is to develop stretchable and foldable 3D electronic devices that retain their electronic property even in harsh conditions or mechanical damage,” added Professor Unyong Jeong.