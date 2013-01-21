from the compulsory dept.
Russia may fine citizens who use SpaceX's Starlink Internet service:
Russia's legislative body, the State Duma, is considering fines for individuals and companies in the country that use Western-based satellite Internet services. The proposed law seeks to prevent accessing the Internet by means of SpaceX's Starlink service, OneWeb, or other non-Russian satellite constellations under development.
According to a recent report in the Russian edition of Popular Mechanics, the recommended fines range from 10,000 to 30,000 rubles ($135-$405) for ordinary users, and from 500,000 to 1 million rubles ($6,750 to $13,500) for legal entities who use the Western satellite services.
[...]
(Score: 3, Informative) by fakefuck39 on Wednesday January 13, @09:32AM (2 children)
First, this is the opinion of some lawmakers in Russia - it's not a law, and may never become one. The reason given is they have their own NSA-style traffic spying at every ISP, and this bypasses it.
Second, starlink needs base stations 500km apart. There are no base stations in Russia, and starlink does not work in Russia, nor will it - due to lack of base stations. The opinion of these lawmakers has nothing to do with starlink, and it looks like the article mentions starlink to get clicks, because it's a known name. The opinion is to have fines for any non-russian ISP, not starlink.
Real reason: Russia is planning it's own starlink-type service, so more likely than not, whoever is starting that has simply paid off politicians to pass laws to remove competition.
Fun fact: there are no prepaid phones in Russia like we have in the states. To get a sim card there, you have to present a Russian form of ID (internal passport), and a foreigner cannot buy a local sim card. Of course, any cabbie will buy you a sim card if you give him about a dollar tip. Because of this, in theory any phone or internet service is always tied to a name.
Unfun fact: the proposed fine is huge. The usual salary for people in Moscow is about $500/month. The people in more rural areas and smaller towns who would be the users of satellite internet make about 1/3 of that. So we're talking about a fine of a couple of months of income.
(Score: 2) by loonycyborg on Wednesday January 13, @10:18AM
The most important fact: it's near impossible to find out what particular waves does particular person's equipment receive and process. Although it's possible to find receivers during search(in unlikely case there was some kind of lead to it) there's so much kinds of equipment that it's unlikely that lay police will be able to find anything definite.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 13, @10:35AM
Initially it will require base stations, but later, satellite to satellite laser links were planned. Because lasers in space travel about 50% faster than cable/fiber signals they were making noises about beating ground-based speeds.