from the adventure-time dept.
Bethesda, Lucasfilm tease new Indiana Jones video game:
Bethesda will be publishing a new Indiana Jones game "with an original story" in collaboration with Wolfenstein: The New Order developers Machine Games, the publisher announced today via Twitter. Todd Howard, best known for his directing work on Skyrim and Fallout 4, will serve as executive producer for the title.
Bethesda said it will be "some time" before more details are available. For the time being, the company shared a 30-second teaser video featuring the opening notes of John Williams' Raiders March and a ticking clock over a pan across a cluttered desk. The teaser culminates with an unseen hand picking up Indy's trademark hat to reveal a coiled whip.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday January 13, @11:49AM
Machine Games Microsoft Bethesda Disney Lucasfilm Indiana Jones.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by looorg on Wednesday January 13, @11:49AM (1 child)
There hasn't been a good Indy game since the old SCRUMM adventure games (Last crusade, Fate of Atlantis -- especially this one) as far as I can recall. The Temple of Doom arcade game was okay to I guess when it came out, even tho it was only three (or was it four?) levels (riding the cart, rescue the children, the temple, ???) that repeated over and over again.
The first Machinegame reinterpretation of Wolfenstein was great (New Order), the second and third (Old Blood and New Colossus) was okay but they clearly got worse the longer the restarted franchise went on and the latest (Youngblood) incarnation was just horribly abysmal.
So one can only hope that they are looking at the early reinterpretations of it all. It's not that I think they'll do a point-n-click adventure game again but for story and script they where fun and great.
But at least they have that in common -- the only good games and good Indy movies are the once where villain are the classic nazis. Temple of Doom and Crystal skull was both quite bad as far as Indy movies goes, even tho Temple was a lot better then Crystal.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 13, @11:53AM
You're overthinking it. They're just gonna remake Uncharted 4.