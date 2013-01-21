Bethesda will be publishing a new Indiana Jones game "with an original story" in collaboration with Wolfenstein: The New Order developers Machine Games, the publisher announced today via Twitter. Todd Howard, best known for his directing work on Skyrim and Fallout 4, will serve as executive producer for the title.

Bethesda said it will be "some time" before more details are available. For the time being, the company shared a 30-second teaser video featuring the opening notes of John Williams' Raiders March and a ticking clock over a pan across a cluttered desk. The teaser culminates with an unseen hand picking up Indy's trademark hat to reveal a coiled whip.