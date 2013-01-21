from the reach-out-and-touch^W-kill-someone dept.
An iPhone 12 can shut down a pacemaker just by being near it:
According to a new study published last week in the journal Heart Rhythm, placing an iPhone 12 over a pacemaker can shut the lifesaving unit down.
That's in large part due to the magnetic field put out by the Apple device's MagSafe charging technology, a magnetic array on the back of the device designed to make wireless charging easier.
The researchers from the Henry Ford Heart and Vascular Institute found, chillingly, that the circular array of rare earth magnets around a central charging coil were able to completely suspend the operations of a Medtronic pacemaker.
"Once the iPhone was brought close to the ICD[*] over the left chest area, immediate suspension of ICD therapies was noted which persisted for the duration of the test," the paper reads. "This was reproduced multiple times with different positions of the phone over the pocket."
[*] ICD: Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Wednesday January 13, @02:36PM (2 children)
It's a very short article, total word count of just 537. But from the images included they appear to be placing the device (iphone) on the patients bare chest. But other fitness tracking devices can apparently do it from about 2.4 cm (or about an inch).
https://www.heartrhythmjournal.com/article/S1547-5271(20)31227-3/fulltext [heartrhythmjournal.com]
I guess there will be some kind of warning sticker now then that you really shouldn't have your phone in your breast pocket (shirt or jacket). You probably shouldn't have it in your pants either since it probably doesn't do wonders keeping it so close there either.
Upside being that Apple might have found a new lucrative side business of covert assassinations. iKill!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 13, @02:41PM (1 child)
it's not "you" who shouldn't keep it in their shirt pocket. it's "them who have pacemakers".
(Score: 2) by looorg on Wednesday January 13, @02:45PM
If it works on a distance of 2.4cm I can keep one in my shirt pocket and hug, or just stand really close - sort or like a packed subway cart, someone with a pacemaker to kill them. I don't know but I didn't get the impression from the article and paper that they would just drop dead if next to a device, only that it would sort of disable or shut down the device.
(Score: 2) by richtopia on Wednesday January 13, @02:43PM
It's not a bug: it's a feature.