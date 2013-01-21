from the embrace-and-extend dept.
Microsoft announced today that Microsoft Defender for Endpoint's detection and response (EDR) capabilities are now generally available on Linux servers.
EDR capabilities allow admins and security teams to spot attacks targeting or involving Linux servers in their environments almost in real-time with the help of alerts automatically aggregated as incidents based on attacker techniques and attribution.
This adds to the already existing preventative antivirus capabilities and the centralized reporting features available to admins via the Microsoft Defender Security Center.
[...] "If you are already running Microsoft Defender for Endpoint (Linux) preventive AV in production, your devices will seamlessly receive the new EDR capability as soon as you update the agent to version 101.18.53 or higher," Microsoft Senior Product Manager Tomer Hevlin said.
Source: https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/microsoft-releases-linux-endpoint-detection-and-response-features/
Do members of our community trust Microsoft for their Linux and Linux security needs?
Related Stories
With an article that covers "From Cancer to Cloud" and beyond, Techrepublic asks: What is Microsoft Doing With Linux? Everything You Need to Know About its Plans for Open Source
'Microsoft and Linux' should be a phrase we're used to hearing by now. Microsoft is a member of not only the Linux Foundation but also the Linux kernel security mailing list... Microsoft is submitting patches to the Linux kernel... And when Microsoft wanted to add container support to Windows, it picked an open-source specification designed originally for [Linux].
Now Azure customers get the same hybrid benefits for Linux support contracts as they do for Windows Server licences; Windows runs Linux binaries; some key Microsoft applications are available on Linux; and new services might be built with Linux.
[...] At the recent Azure Open Day, Kubernetes co-founder and Microsoft corporate vice-president Brendan Burns talked about Microsoft having a deep understanding of Linux and contributing to existing open-source projects based on Linux as well as founding new ones like Dapr (Distributed Application Runtime).
[...] In short, Microsoft 'hearts' Linux.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 14, @12:33AM
They protect our data from foreign actors and anonymity and certainly do not spy on us, compromise our systems, or sell us to the highest bidder.
Also I've heard they support Big Brother and the one telescreen per person per room initiatives.
1984 here we go!