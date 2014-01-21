The Khronos Group and LunarG have announced an updated Vulkan SDK that includes now formally providing support for Apple platforms, including Apple Silicon systems via Universal Binaries.

With Apple still not officially backing Vulkan but preferring their own closed ecosystem of the Metal API, Vulkan on macOS/iOS platforms continue to rely on the MoltenVK portability layer that ultimately routes Vulkan over the Metal drivers.

With the Vulkan SDK now being formally available for Apple platforms, the hope is to ease Vulkan-on-macOS development by games / engine developers and other application developers.