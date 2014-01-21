Stories
Vulkan SDK Now Formally Available for Apple Platforms - Including Apple Silicon Support

posted by Fnord666 on Thursday January 14, @08:22PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the live-long-and-prosper dept.
Software

takyon writes:

Vulkan SDK Now Formally Available For Apple Platforms - Including Apple Silicon Support

The Khronos Group and LunarG have announced an updated Vulkan SDK that includes now formally providing support for Apple platforms, including Apple Silicon systems via Universal Binaries.

With Apple still not officially backing Vulkan but preferring their own closed ecosystem of the Metal API, Vulkan on macOS/iOS platforms continue to rely on the MoltenVK portability layer that ultimately routes Vulkan over the Metal drivers.

With the Vulkan SDK now being formally available for Apple platforms, the hope is to ease Vulkan-on-macOS development by games / engine developers and other application developers.

  • (Score: 2) by drussell on Thursday January 14, @10:22PM

    by drussell (2678) on Thursday January 14, @10:22PM (#1100230) Journal

    Vulkan is a low-overhead, cross-platform 3D graphics and computing API. Vulkan targets high-performance realtime 3D graphics applications such as video games and interactive media across all platforms. Compared to OpenGL, Direct3D 11 and Metal, Vulkan is intended to offer higher performance and more balanced CPU/GPU usage. Other major differences from Direct3D 11 and OpenGL are Vulkan being a considerably lower-level API and offering parallel tasking. In addition to its lower CPU usage, Vulkan is designed to allow developers to better distribute work among multiple CPU cores.

    and

    Vulkan is intended to provide a variety of advantages over other APIs as well as its predecessor, OpenGL. Vulkan offers lower overhead, more direct control over the GPU, and lower CPU usage. The overall concept and feature set of Vulkan is similar to Mantle later adopted by Microsoft with Direct3D 12 and Apple with Metal.

