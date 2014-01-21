$119+ BeagleV powerful, open-hardware RISC-V Linux SBC targets AI applications
Running Linux on RISC-V hardware is already possible, but you'd have a choice of low-end platforms like Kendryte K210 that's not really practical for anything, or higher-end board like SiFive HiFive Unmatched or PolarBerry for which you'd have to spend several hundred dollars, or even over one thousand dollars to have a complete system.
So an affordable, usable RISC-V Linux SBC is clearly needed. We previously wrote about an upcoming Allwinner RISC-V Linux SBC that will be mostly useful for camera applications without 3D GPU, and a maximum of 256MB RAM. But today, we have excellent news, as the BeagleBoard.org foundation, Seeed Studio, and Chinese fanless silicon vendor Starfive partnered to design and launch the BeagleV SBC (pronounced Beagle Five) powered by StarFive JH7100 dual-core SiFive U74 RISC-V processor with Vision DSP, NVDLA engine, and neural network engine for AI acceleration.
[...] Based on our previous article about SiFive U74 core, performance should be similar to Cortex-A55, so a dual-core U74 RISC processor will not have that much processing power compared to other Arm boards, but the network accelerator should make it competitive against other AI boards like Coral Dev Board mini.
One obvious item missing from the specifications is a GPU, and I was told while the first batch scheduled in March will be GPU less, but the next batch – slated to be manufactured in September – will come with an Imagination Technologies GPU.
BeagleV will be supported by mainline Linux and a Debian-based software image will be provided. I can also see mentions of Fedora and FreeRTOS. The RISC-V Linux SBC will be open-source hardware just like other boards from the BeagleBoard.org foundation meaning hardware design files, firmware, and the software will be made available publicly.
SiFive has announced a mini-ITX motherboard with its SiFive Freedom U740:
At the heart of the SiFive board is a SiFive FU740 processor coupled with 8 GB DDR4 memory and 32 MB SPI Flash. It comes with a 4x USB 3.2 ports and a 16x PCIe expansion slot. The mini-ITX standard form factor makes it easy to build a RISC-V PC.
[...] SiFive Unmatched board will be available by Q4'20 for USD 665, and you can already register your interest. You will get a mini-ITX board, 32 GB MicroSD, and 3-meter CAT5e ethernet cable. SiFive did not speak on the commercial aspect of the product but are very confident about future development. Android and Chrome support is something we can see in the future. The product looks promising and we are excited to see future development in the RISC-V PC ecosystem.
Performance will probably be comparable to a Raspberry Pi 3. Alternatively:
Powered by Microchip PolarFire RISC-V SoC FPGA, PolarBerry is both a single board computer with Gigabit Ethernet and 40-pin GPIO header, as well as a system-on-module thanks to three Samtec board-to-board connectors.
[...] PolarBerry is not available just yet, but LinuxGizmos reports the SBC/SoM will be soon launched on Crowd Supply for $995 and shipments are expected to start in January 2021. Besides the aforementioned crowdfunding page, additional details may be found on the product page.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by DannyB on Thursday January 14, @06:24PM (7 children)
I would like to see RISC V succeed and thrive commercially. Just as Linux has. Despite all the Linux and open source naysayers 20+ years ago.
It is amusing to see Linux run on multiple processor ISAs already. I'm sure this is an oversimplification, but it seems like once you have the compilers ported to the new architecture, it becomes easier to port the Kernel. (not to underestimate that effort, because this is different hardware!) Once there is a kernel, I suspect many applications can simply be recompiled. Others with processor dependencies can be modified. [any informed clarification on this appreciated] It was amazing to me to see how quickly a vast array of Linux applications were available on Raspberry PI (ARM). And then how many different distributions were ported. Including desktop environments.
It also seems that if you work at a fairly high level, away from direct hardware, Linux feels the same regardless of underlying processor. For example Python doesn't seem different. Java certainly doesn't seem different. Nor browswers, JavaScript, etc. Even rudimentary "textbook" style C programming doesn't seem different. Lisps and other languages seem to work the same.
Apple has managed to switch processors before, twice, successfully. I expect them to successfully transition to ARM.
Microsoft has tried (twice, I think) to offer their software on ARM. But the real value of Windows is the legacy software. (And that's also the real value of Intel ISA, the legacy software.) A lot of Windows legacy software is wedded to the Intel ISA, and/or 32bit, and even 16bit code. Therefore I don't expect Microsoft to have any easier going of moving their software base to RISC V than they had moving it to ARM.
Modern Windows apps may be easy to move to other processor architectures. But they also may be easy to move to other OSes than Windows. (Witness Microsoft porting their Edge browser to Linux desktop, and earlier porting SQL Server to Linux.) If you're not running legacy Windows apps, there is less need to have a Windows OS.
If we live in a world where the vast bulk of everyday software can be "transparently" moved to new processors (thanks to not insignificant efforts of others), this will enable new ideas in hardware design to be tried. Researched. Practical experiments done. Etc. We might see hardware improvements accelerate as much as software improvements have. That would be cool. Even research into different ISA concepts.
I still want to see more and more cores come to everyday processors in common use.
Real missionaries try to accomplish a difficult feet: to heel us and save our soles.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday January 14, @07:18PM (6 children)
I would quite like to see this to and I really do hope that it comes faster then Linux, cause that is more like 30+ years ago now somewhat depending on what you consider to be Linux and such. It's not for not that "year of the linux desktop" became somewhat of a running and longstanding joke phrase -- it's always next year!
The Rasperry has somewhat shown that it would be or is possible. It should somehow just scale up to consumer levels now, since apparently we all need gigs of CPU power and memory these days to do anything ...
Microsofts issue then will never be resolved if there is always the need to be completely backwards compatible and run legacy software -- unless the future becomes so good as to emulate it won't pose any issues. One would like to think that these legacy applications eventually go out of style. But then I know from personal experience that things I wrote in the mid 90's are still running and are used in all their DOS shell glory. That said I would prefer it if the machine didn't have to waste system resources on software emulation, but that might just be a personal preference.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 14, @07:25PM (4 children)
...is.
It's a proprietary SiFive U74 core, properietary nvidia ai core, proprietary DSP with plans to replace it with a *POWERVR SGX GPU*, and I am forgetting what else, but it had a couple other proprietary components given its full specification list.
This is just trading the x86 bullshit and the arm/rpi bullshit for a third set of bullshit. There is no more freedom to be had in this software platform than in the previous ones, and now that they are all unified on UEFI we don't even have a real bios platform that doesn't assume lockdown from initial boot.
Think very carefully about what you support from here on out, because we're very close to never having a user controlled piece of hardware again.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday January 14, @07:48PM (2 children)
The key difference is that there is no impediment to prevent a dozen competitors to SiFive. It isn't only SiFive's core. Or, at least, I hope that is not the end game. I thought the whole point is that others who make silicon could also get into this game and compete on implementation -- while agreeing on interface. (a saying that's popular in the Java world, where multiple implementations implement identical interfaces.)
If RISC V is available from multiple vendors, then the market will support what the customers want. Or do not want -- like "management engines", or "managing your digital rights", etc. The presence or absence of these features might be verifiable.
Real missionaries try to accomplish a difficult feet: to heel us and save our soles.
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Thursday January 14, @09:37PM (1 child)
I "do not want" something requiring proprietary drivers, firmware or software. I want something that will support the use of all free software.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday January 14, @10:00PM
I want that too.
Real missionaries try to accomplish a difficult feet: to heel us and save our soles.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 14, @07:53PM
https://www.powerpc-notebook.org/ [powerpc-notebook.org]
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday January 14, @08:10PM
Emulation of legacy becomes more feasible with each passing day. The Linux on my wristwatch is a more powerful machine than my first Linux desktop PC in June 1999.
Look at how successfully MAME made obsolete ancient video games continue to have new life. It became possible to emulate these machines at real-time performance of their originals.
I also know this from personal experience. In my employment in the 80's I was developing (specialized) accounting software in Pascal. We were aware of the Y2K problem far away in some distant future. But by then we would have an entirely different system, long since rebuilt into something more closely resembling perfection and ultimate bliss with unicorns and rainbows everywhere.
Y2K arrived. A few years before we got on fixing it -- in that same codebase I was talking about. Even though we had already finally begun rewriting into a new GUI system. (the web wasn't on our radar yet as a user interface) The trick was that the UCSD p-System stored dates in 2 bytes. 7 bits for the year. Our insight was that technically, the year could go up to 127 in those 7 bits, meaning up to 2027. We revised our text-based green screen interface to record years from 00-27 as 100-127 in those seven bits of a date. Now all date arithmetic and sorting just worked, everywhere. Lucky us.
I'm sure many programmers have been astonished how long software systems end up living on. Heck, people are still using COBOL on Mainframes. The real value of Mainframes is that it runs gazillions of lines of COBOL code written from the 1960's on.
Real missionaries try to accomplish a difficult feet: to heel us and save our soles.
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 14, @06:35PM
http://beagleboard.org/beaglev [beagleboard.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 14, @07:41PM (3 children)
Is it only me or does it say 0 comments for the last four or five stories even tho there are comments in them?
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday January 14, @07:52PM
It's not just you.
It must be because Silicon Valium has too much power! Censorship! Silicon Valium has more power than the rest of the grid!
Real missionaries try to accomplish a difficult feet: to heel us and save our soles.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 14, @07:57PM (1 child)
On a site with as many self-identified very smart people as here, I would expect the ones in charge to have fewer problems with writing and running Perl scripts.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 14, @08:16PM
Writing and running Perl scripts is easy, its reading and fixing them that gets hard.