NASA Declares Mars Lander InSight's Burrowing 'Mole' is Dead

Friday January 15, @04:34PM
Here's to all the plucky machines that have tangled with Mars and ultimately lost. Goodbye, Opportunity. Godspeed, Beagle 2. We hardly knew you, Schiaparelli. And now we must bid farewell to the "mole" part of NASA's InSight lander mission.

The lander itself is fine and healthy and still studying marsquakes, but the mole's efforts to dig into the red planet have been stymied every step of the way. On Thursday, NASA announced the end of the mole's journey.

[...] "We've given it everything we've got, but Mars and our heroic mole remain incompatible," said HP3 principal investigator, Tilman Spohn of the DLR. "Fortunately, we've learned a lot that will benefit future missions that attempt to dig into the subsurface."

  • (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday January 15, @05:08PM

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Friday January 15, @05:08PM (#1100634) Homepage Journal

    I would find it hilarious, if they go about their business, and relocate to some other locale. And, there, the mole "just works".

    No, I don't really expect that to happen. But, a lot of people put a lot of thought into designing that mole. It will probably work in the conditions that were presumed to exist when it was designed. If, that is, those conditions actually exist on Mars.

  • (Score: 2) by takyon on Friday January 15, @05:15PM

    by takyon (881) <reversethis-{gro ... s} {ta} {noykat}> on Friday January 15, @05:15PM (#1100638) Journal

    NASA mission extension enables first flybys of Jupiter’s moons in 20 years [spaceflightnow.com]

    Led by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, the InSight mission has been extended two years through December 2022. InSight will continue measuring seismic tremors on the Mars, producing data to help scientists unravel the internal structure of the Red Planet.

    The solar-powered Mars lander will also continue operating a weather station, and ground teams will develop plans to bury a tether leading to InSight’s seismometer in hopes of eliminating data dropouts from the instrument.

    A lower priority for the InSight team in the two-year extended mission will be to continue efforts using the lander’s robotic arm to help a heat probe hammer itself deeper into the Martian soil. The mole — one of InSight’s two main instruments alongside the seismometer — stalled in early 2019 before reaching a planned depth of at least 10 feet (3 meters) to measure the heat gradient inside the Red Planet.

    Despite the problem with the heat probe, InSight’s seismic sensors have worked as designed. The seismometer instrument made the first detection of a “marsquake” soon after its deployment on the planet’s surface in 2019.

