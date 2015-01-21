from the RIP dept.
NASA declares Mars lander InSight's burrowing 'mole' is dead:
Here's to all the plucky machines that have tangled with Mars and ultimately lost. Goodbye, Opportunity. Godspeed, Beagle 2. We hardly knew you, Schiaparelli. And now we must bid farewell to the "mole" part of NASA's InSight lander mission.
The lander itself is fine and healthy and still studying marsquakes, but the mole's efforts to dig into the red planet have been stymied every step of the way. On Thursday, NASA announced the end of the mole's journey.
[...] "We've given it everything we've got, but Mars and our heroic mole remain incompatible," said HP3 principal investigator, Tilman Spohn of the DLR. "Fortunately, we've learned a lot that will benefit future missions that attempt to dig into the subsurface."
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday January 15, @05:08PM
I would find it hilarious, if they go about their business, and relocate to some other locale. And, there, the mole "just works".
No, I don't really expect that to happen. But, a lot of people put a lot of thought into designing that mole. It will probably work in the conditions that were presumed to exist when it was designed. If, that is, those conditions actually exist on Mars.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday January 15, @05:15PM
NASA mission extension enables first flybys of Jupiter’s moons in 20 years [spaceflightnow.com]
