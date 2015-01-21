AMD has launched Zen 3-based "Cezanne" Ryzen 5000 mobile APUs at 15W, 35W, 45W, and 45W+ (overclockable Ryzen 9 5980HX and Ryzen 9 5900HX) TDPs. Compared to the previous-generation Zen 2 "Renoir" APUs, Cezanne has 19% higher instructions per clock. L3 cache is doubled (to 16 MB) and accessible by any core. Integrated graphics performance ("Vega"-based) has not improved aside from slightly higher clock speeds. All of the Cezanne models announced so far have 6 or 8 cores, with 2 threads per core. In addition to Cezanne, there are three Zen 2-based "Lucienne" models (5300U, 5500U, and 5700U) that are refreshes/rebadges of 15W Renoir APUs.

Benchmarks have been spotted for a Cezanne desktop APU, the AMD Ryzen 7 5700G, which may not be limited to OEMs like Renoir APUs were.

AMD also launched two OEM-only Zen 3 desktop CPUs: the 8-core AMD Ryzen 7 5800 and 12-core Ryzen 9 5900. These are rated at 65 Watt TDPs, instead of the 105 Watt TDPs of their 'X' counterparts.

AMD's exclusivity deal with Lenovo for Threadripper Pro CPUs (Threadripper with 8 memory channels and 128 PCIe 4.0 lanes) has ended, and manufacturers are preparing new sWRX8 motherboards. 64-core AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3995WX, 32-core 3975WX, and 16-core 3955WX should be available to consumers around March. There's no word yet on Zen 3-based Threadrippers, but AMD will be launching Zen 3-based "Milan" Epyc CPUs later in Q1.

See also: AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su: Interview on 2021 Demand, Supply, Tariffs, Xilinx, and EPYC

AMD Demos 3rd Gen EPYC Milan 32 Core CPUs, Up To 68% Faster Than Comparable Intel Xeon Gold Platform

AMD's Ryzen Threadripper Pro CPUs & WRX80 Motherboards Coming To Consumer Segment in March 2021 – 64 Cores, 128 PCIe Lanes & 8-Channel Memory

Also at Phoronix and Wccftech.