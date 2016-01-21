from the Video-superstition dept.
At last someone recognizes that it matters what you do on a screen.
"It is really hard to quantify time now. Technology is fully embedded in our lives. But what's more important is what's happening on those screens, the quality of the interaction," she told Goldman.
For example, one hour of pornography for a 14-year-old is "highly toxic, whereas two hours of FaceTime with your grandparents is healthy."
Dr. Kang admitted that parents can be "overwhelmed" at the thought of reining in their kids' screen use.
She said an easy guideline is to compare tech to nutrition: consume healthy tech, limit junk tech, and completely eliminate toxic tech.
[...] Healthy tech, according to Dr. Kang, is tech that is actually good for you. That includes any tech that releases endorphins or oxytocin (exercise and meditation apps) or creates a meaningful connection (video conferencing with friends) or leads to creativity and learning (coding, robotics, art or music).
Junk tech releases dopamine and includes "mindless scrolling, mindless zoning out video gaming. It's like eating a bag of chips. Once in a while is OK, but it's empty calories. So limit and monitor the junk tech," said Dr. Kang.
And avoid toxic tech altogether "just like we avoid toxic foods like aspartame and spoiled milk," she said. "Toxic tech causes your child's stress and is linked to the release of cortisol...The negativity, the hate, the cyberbullying, but also things like prolonged sitting, sleep deprivation and also FOMO or fear of missing out."
Finally someone online knows the difference between "rein" and "reign".
[Ed. note: This story lacks supporting research, but the hypothesis presented seems plausible and reasonable. So, I decided to take a chance and put this story before the community. What has your experience been during the pandemic? How well does your experience match up with the story's premise? How much, if any, do you ration your child's (and your own) screen time? --martyb]
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Sunday January 17, @12:11AM (1 child)
If something like ESRB or MPAA ratings [youtu.be] were available for the tech as an advisory label for this sort of stuff, that would probably help parents a lot for both their kids' consumption (and their own). Who has time to audit/gatekeep *everything* their kids are looking at online, particularly nowadays? (until child-implantable bluetooth-enabled endorphin/oxytocin/serotonin sensors are available, that is).
I gotta wonder how reading and posting on Soylentnews (or even the green site, perhaps in its earlier days) would rate against these guidelines too.
Well, it's from Canada, so if it's wrong, they'll apologize instead of doubling down. That at least would be a helpful change.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Sunday January 17, @12:36AM
No, seeing your grandparents in person is healthy. The challenge is convincing the stupider ones that COVID was a hoax and that you're not gonna kill granny with a visit like all the noisy Jews said you would.
Because Jewish psychiatrists believe that discipline is tantamount to child abuse, all the better of an excuse to put the kid in foster care. Nevermind that the lockdown hoax will cause severe psychological problems with a whole generation who will distrust all authority and need meds (good for Jewish psychiatry and Jewish big pharma) to live a normal existence.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Sunday January 17, @12:18AM (2 children)
An hour of pornography highly toxic for a 14 year old? Someone has obviously forgotten what it's like to be a 14 year old.
Don't take yourself too seriously. If you can't laugh at yourself, call me and I'll do it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 17, @12:28AM
ok coomer
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 17, @12:43AM
Two hours of watching your grandparents make pornography will definitely mess up a 14 year old, though.
(Score: 2) by progo on Sunday January 17, @12:28AM
Oddly enough, I feel much better after reading a 40 year old book for an hour, compared to spending an hour of reading people freak out about politics on alternative social media sites.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 17, @12:31AM
Lesbian anal sex is not the same as black gang bang on tiny Japanese trans gender shogun.