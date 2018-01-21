EU regulator: Hackers 'manipulated' stolen vaccine documents:
The European Union's drug regulator said Friday that COVID-19 vaccine documents stolen from its servers by hackers have been not only leaked to the web, but "manipulated."
The European Medicines Agency said that an ongoing investigation showed that hackers obtained emails and documents from November related to the evaluation of experimental coronavirus vaccines. The agency, which regulates drugs and medicines across the 27-member EU, had troves of confidential COVID-19 data as part of its vaccine approval process.
"Some of the correspondence has been manipulated by the perpetrators prior to publication in a way which could undermine trust in vaccines," the Netherlands-based agency said.
"We have seen that some of the correspondence has been published not in its integrity and original form and, or with, comments or additions by the perpetrators."
The agency did not explain exactly what information was altered — but cybersecurity experts say such practices are typical of disinformation campaigns launched by governments.
[...] The EMA, which is based in Amsterdam, came under heavy criticism from Germany and other EU member countries in December for not approving vaccines against the virus more quickly. The agency issued its first recommendation for the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine weeks after the shot received approval in Britain, the United States, Canada and elsewhere.
The EMA recommended a second vaccine, made by Moderna, for use earlier this month. A third shot made by AstraZeneca and Oxford is currently under consideration by the agency.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 18, @11:22PM (4 children)
> The agency did not explain exactly what information was altered
Please tell us what was altered. It is so obvious whatever this alteration was is irrelevant. Like underling a sentence.
(Score: 0, Redundant) by Ethanol-fueled on Monday January 18, @11:42PM (1 child)
More pathetic damage control from psychotic bureaucrats who will have to explain to a lot of angry people why the COVID lockdown hoax was ever necessary. Orange Man Bad, or something.
Of course, the perpetrators of this hoax need not lie to reveal themselves, even in the most progressive state people see* [newsweek.com] this shit for what it is [lifesitenews.com] and say, "Nah, I'll pass." Good luck trying to force vaccination on everybody now that the hoax has been revealed!
* I picked a pro-Globohomo source to make it more palatable for you all, though the figure is 40% and not "between 20 and 40 percent" like the slimy article dodges. What's hilarious is that the fire captain is trying to bribe firemen with Globohomo-friendly toys to take the vax. Among the "prizes" offered are Google Nest and...Aventon fixed-gear bicycles?! What kind of firefighter rides a fucking fixie? One who got beat up at the academy and washed out, that's who.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 18, @11:54PM
"Assessing Mandatory Stay-at-Home and Business Closure Effects on the Spread of COVID-19"
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33400268/ [nih.gov]
"Conclusions: While small benefits cannot be excluded, we do not find significant benefits on case growth of more restrictive NPIs. Similar reductions in case growth may be achievable with less restrictive interventions."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 18, @11:42PM (1 child)
They changed the Font to Times New Roman 12!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 18, @11:44PM
They also removed the Blank pages on page 2-4, now the intorduction is on page 3 instead of 5!!! This paint's an unjust picture that we are trying to hide something!
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday January 18, @11:52PM
Here's a suggestion: before hackers can leak "confidential" data surrounding issues directly affecting public health, leading to accusations (true or false) of manipulation of said data, how about that information be made public automatically - certified copies published on a public blockchain before any possibility of he-said she-said manipulation claims.
TIATA- Transparency Is Always The Answer
My karma ran over your dogma.