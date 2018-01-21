from the programmed-obsolescence dept.
MotorTrend and probably many other car sites discuss a new Tesla recall: https://www.motortrend.com/news/tesla-model-x-s-nhtsa-screen-recall/
According to the NHTSA's Office of Defects Investigation (ODI), the problem lies with the Media Control Unit that runs the central display screen. If it fails, the screen goes dark, which means that neither the backup camera nor the climate controls will be displayed—and since Tesla displays its climate controls on the center screen, that means there's no way to turn on the defroster or defogger. (A rear-view camera and defroster are required by Federal law. This is why most cars, even those with video-screen climate controls, have a separate defroster button.) ODI says a failed MCU can also affect other safety systems, including Autopilot and the turn signal clickers.
The problem lies with the Nvidia Tegra 3 processor and its 8 GB of flash memory. Tesla installed the processor in about 158,000 2012-2018 Model S and 2016-2018 Model Y vehicles. The flash memory, which is accessed when the car is started, has a lifespan of about 3,000 program-erase cycles. According to the NHTSA, that equates to 5-6 years of normal usage before the system packs up. The agency says Tesla has confirmed that all MCUs will inevitably fail due to the design, and the NHTSA says it has already identified some 12,588 incidents related to MCU replacements.
My understanding of NHTSA recalls (US Federal Gov't) is that they stand forever. Tesla will either have to find a replacement that has longer lasting flash memory, or Tesla will have to bring these cars in before another ~3000 starts and replace the Nvidia processor again.
Or, I suppose Tesla could eventually buy them back and crush them...shades of GM and https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Who_Killed_the_Electric_Car
I have a 2003 car with one of the airbags that becomes dangerously explosive with temp/time, the car is on its 3rd airbag now. Apparently replacing with a new one with the same propellant is the cost effective solution for the manufacturer. I'm going to wait them out--I don't drive it that often and current plans are to keep it for another ~20 years.
(Score: 0) by Ethanol-fueled on Tuesday January 19, @04:18AM (1 child)
Oh come on, that's a fucking rookie mistake.
Remember working for a company that had an issue with an EEPROM failing, the egghead engineers used that issue to find another issue that was causing unwanted reboot cycles. Everytime the system faulted and rebooted, there was a write to the fault log. Wanna guess where the fault logs were stored? Keep in mind that the system was designed to gracefully reboot and continue. The EEPROM where the fault logs were stored couldn't keep up.
Kinda makes me wonder if they're telling the whole truth about why the non-volatile memory's getting burned the fuck out. And also why I'll never buy a piece of shit that ties a touchscreen to its core functions.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Tuesday January 19, @04:23AM
You sure as hell won't want to fly [airlineratings.com]
Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Tuesday January 19, @04:19AM
It was designed to fail. I guess you'll never see any 20 year old Teslas on the road, unless somebody puts a gas engine [thedrive.com] in it
Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM
(Score: 3, Interesting) by krishnoid on Tuesday January 19, @04:21AM
It's flash memory. Couldn't they just put in a MicroSD slot and swap the card out if/when it goes bad?
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Tuesday January 19, @04:30AM
According to Wikipedia [wikipedia.org], Audi also uses the Tegra 3 in many vehicles. I haven't heard of them having this problem. Nor have I heard of any other car having this problem, and cars have had infotainment systems in them since the 2000s.
Also, I couldn't find anything in here about the Tegra 3 SoC having any on-chip flash memory, and usually multicore SoCs do not have flash built-in, but instead it's on a separate chip. I'm pretty sure other types of modern flash memory have far more than a piddly 3000 program-erase cycles; who ever thought it would be a good idea to use such shitty flash on one of these vehicles? It's trivially easy to calculate the lifespan as being 5-6 years (as the article says) before you run out of cycles and it fails, and a 5-6 year lifespan is nowhere near long enough for automotive use unless it's a consumable item.
As for crushing them GM-style, I don't think so: Tesla makes most of its profit by manufacturing these cars and selling them. Crushing them all (which would mean having to give owners new ones, or at least a refund of some kind, and just refunding the current book value would create a bunch of angry customers who won't buy another Tesla) would kill their profitability. GM crushed their EVs because their EVs were never profitable: they were just a low-volume research project, so they could prove to California's ARB what a horrible idea EVs were, and how they could never work. Unfortunately, the engineers actually made cars that not only worked well as urban commuters, but their owners absolutely loved them and raved about them, much to upper management's chagrin, so they crushed them all (they were leased, not owned) to try to force people to forget about this side project and get them back to buying big gas-guzzling GM SUVs.