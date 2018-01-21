from the not-saying-it's-axions-but... dept.
Traces of a Mysterious Particle Predicted Decades Ago May Have Been Detected:
Evidence of a long-sought hypothetical particle could have been hiding in plain (X-ray) sight all this time.
The X-ray emission coming off a collection of neutron stars known as the Magnificent Seven is so excessive that it could be coming from axions, a long-predicted kind of particle, forged in the dense cores of these dead objects, scientists have demonstrated.
If their findings are confirmed, this discovery could help unravel some of the mysteries of the physical Universe – including the nature of the mysterious dark matter that holds it all together.
[...] Axions are hypothetical ultra-low-mass particles, first theorised in the 1970s to resolve the question of why strong atomic forces follow something called charge-parity symmetry, when most models say they don't need to.
[...] "We're not claiming that we've made the discovery of the axion yet, but we're saying that the extra X-ray photons can be explained by axions," [astronomer Raymond] Co said. "It is an exciting discovery of the excess in the X-ray photons, and it's an exciting possibility that's already consistent with our interpretation of axions."
[...] "This starts to be pretty compelling that this is something beyond the Standard Model if we see an X-ray excess [other places], too," [physicist Benjamin] Safdi said.
Journal Reference:
Malte Buschmann, Raymond T. Co, Christopher Dessert, et al. Axion Emission Can Explain a New Hard X-Ray Excess from Nearby Isolated Neutron Stars [open], Physical Review Letters (DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.126.021102)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 19, @06:41AM (1 child)
so the Scientologists were right?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 19, @07:05AM
No, they were left. To hang dry. Why do you ask? (grin)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 19, @07:10AM
Exciting hype : maybe we found axions
Likely explanation : some kind of magnetic field or gravity interaction is causing the X-rays
Dark matter is probably sterile neutrinos, always look for the most boring possible explanation. My favorite possible explanation of dark matter is Planck particles... but it's probably actually sterile neutrinos.
(Score: 2) by fakefuck39 on Tuesday January 19, @07:37AM
so axions which have almost no mass, come shooting out of neutron stars at near light speed, and we haven't been able to find any physical evidence of so far, despite us finding even things like neutrinos, make up dark matter - which we think is a quarter of the universe's mass. but first they slow down to a complete stop and cool down to zero kelvin.
oh boy, wouldn't that be convenient. much like dark matter, when equations just don't balance out, let's come up with some mass we can't see that explains it. it couldn't possibly be that the equations are wrong.*
*says guy who did 2 years of physics in college 25 years ago and forgot most of it, about scientists who do this for a living.