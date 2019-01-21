9. In an attempt to reinject competition in the marketplace, publishers devised a new innovation called header bidding. Header bidding routed ad inventory to multiple neutral exchanges each time a user visited a web page in order to return the highest bid for the inventory. At first, header bidding bypassed Google's stranglehold. By 2016, about 70 percent of major online publishers in the United States had adopted the innovation. Advertisers also migrated to header bidding in droves because it helped them to optimize the purchase of inventory through the most cost-effective exchanges.

10. Google quickly realized that this innovation substantially threatened its exchange's ability to demand a very large— REDACTED percent—cut on all advertising transactions. Header bidding also undermined Google's ability to trade on inside and non-public information from one side of the market to advantage itself on the other—a practice that in other markets would be considered insider trading or front running. As a result, and as Google's internal communications

make clear, Google viewed header bidding's promotion of genuine competition as a major threat. In Google's words, it was an REDACTED.

11. Google responded to this threat of competition through a series of anticompetitive tactics. First, Google ceded ground and started to allow publishers using its ad server to route their inventory to more than one exchange at a time. However, Google's program secretly let its own exchange win, even when another exchange submitted a higher bid. ...

13. ... Indeed, Facebook understood Google's rationale as a monopolist very well. An internal Facebook communication at the highest-level reveals that Facebook's header bidding announcement was part of a planned long-term strategy—an "REDACTED"—to draw Google in. Facebook decided to dangle the threat of competition in Google's face and then cut a deal to manipulate the auction.