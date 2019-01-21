from the NeoGilded-Age dept.
The NY Times, in a Jan 17, 2020, article outlines new details in an anti-trust suit brought by ten states: Behind a Secret Deal between Google and Facebook. These apparently come from an unredacted version of the lawsuit filed in October 2020: Redacted Version. (I did not find an unredacted version)
From TFA:
"This idea that the major tech platforms are robustly competing against each other is very much overstated," said Sally Hubbard, a former assistant attorney general in New York's antitrust bureau who now works at Open Markets Institute, a think tank. "In many ways, they reinforce each other's monopoly power."
Some of the details outlined in the article:
- Google operates the dominant ad auction exchange. An ad auction exchange allows advertisers to bid on advertising space when a user clicks a link.
- A method called "header bidding" evolved to compete with Google's exchange.
- Google responded by creating an alternative called "Open Bidding" in which Google extracted a fee on the sale completed through open bidding.
- Facebook announced March 2017 it would test header bidding.
- Facebook abandoned the effort in Dec. 2018 and joined Google's Open Bidding.
- Per the agreement with Google, Facebook had 300 milliseconds to bid on ads while other members had just 160 ms.
- Facebook was given special access to information regarding how the ad fees were split between sites and ad exchange services. Other participants were not provided this info.
- Facebook was given special access to information identifying the end users receiving the ads.
- Facebook promised to bid on at least 90% of the ad acuctions.
- Facebook got a unique concession from Google compared to other Open Bidding users in that Google agreed it would not manipulate ad auctions in its own favor.
- Google and Facebook agreed that no matter what the actual bids were, Facebook would win a certain percentage of the auctions.
From the redacted complaint (Google's fee on ad cost is redacted throughout), but we can deduce Google's cut of the ad price -- 40%! Paragraph 46:
46. Ad exchanges charge publishers a share of transaction value, which is currently 5 to 20 percent (or more) of the inventory's clearing price. Google's exchange charges publishers REDACTED percent of exchange clearing prices—double to quadruple the prices of its nearest exchange competitors. ...
Some quotes from the actual complaint (redacted version) -- it's actually informative (where not so heavily redacted as to make it unreadable). From the opening:
9. In an attempt to reinject competition in the marketplace, publishers devised a new innovation called header bidding. Header bidding routed ad inventory to multiple neutral exchanges each time a user visited a web page in order to return the highest bid for the inventory. At first, header bidding bypassed Google's stranglehold. By 2016, about 70 percent of major online publishers in the United States had adopted the innovation. Advertisers also migrated to header bidding in droves because it helped them to optimize the purchase of inventory through the most cost-effective exchanges.
10. Google quickly realized that this innovation substantially threatened its exchange's ability to demand a very large— REDACTED percent—cut on all advertising transactions. Header bidding also undermined Google's ability to trade on inside and non-public information from one side of the market to advantage itself on the other—a practice that in other markets would be considered insider trading or front running. As a result, and as Google's internal communications
make clear, Google viewed header bidding's promotion of genuine competition as a major threat. In Google's words, it was an REDACTED.
11. Google responded to this threat of competition through a series of anticompetitive tactics. First, Google ceded ground and started to allow publishers using its ad server to route their inventory to more than one exchange at a time. However, Google's program secretly let its own exchange win, even when another exchange submitted a higher bid. ...
...
13. ... Indeed, Facebook understood Google's rationale as a monopolist very well. An internal Facebook communication at the highest-level reveals that Facebook's header bidding announcement was part of a planned long-term strategy—an "REDACTED"—to draw Google in. Facebook decided to dangle the threat of competition in Google's face and then cut a deal to manipulate the auction.
(1 child)
--nomsg
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday January 19, @02:42PM
Corporations fight for the people, because corporations are people too! Government of the corporations, for the corporations and by the corporations. It's the American way, and the whole world wants truth, justice and the American way.
But what about some whataboutism? Whatabout Parler is back on line, and OMG, SOMETHING mussed be done! Think of the children! The sky is falling!
And the inauguration crowd size! No, not tomorrow -- today. I only care about the crowd size today not tomorrow. Corporations think in the short term, no longer than this quarter at most. And, over there! A shiny!
There. I think that distracted everyone from Facebook and Google collusion.
Fun fact: some people don't like facts.
(Score: 2) by progo on Tuesday January 19, @02:37PM
You can tell this whole concept of Google advertising and Facebook advertising is a scam against advertising buyers, because no one could reduce this story summary to an elevator pitch.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 19, @02:54PM (1 child)
Is this conspiracy, cartel-forming, or trust? Or do all these terms mean the same?
(Non-native English speaker who is not a legal scholar here)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 19, @03:22PM
A trust is a legal entity (corporation, whatever) that controls/owns other entities. In this case, FB and Goog are not owned by a common entity, so there is no "trust".
There *is* conspiracy to restrain trade, however (collusion). Maybe other things too.
Not a lawyer, so that's my layman's take.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Spamalope on Tuesday January 19, @02:56PM
The Rumble lawsuit is claiming Google's 'organic' popularity search removes Rumble videos from results in favor of Youtube even when the content is Rumble original material viewed far more times on Rumble. aka They've demonstrated product tying by Google, costing Rumble hundreds of millions in revenue. Also explaining why the other video sites vanished soon after Google bought Youtube and 'adjusted' their algorithm.
Do no evil indeed...
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday January 19, @03:01PM
The monopoly has been right there in the open, as obvious as obvious could be, for years. It's hard to believe that it has taken all this time for the advertising monopoly to be exposed.
The collusion? Less obvious I guess, but still, when one monopoly is making purchases from another monopoly, you know something is probably not kosher.
The past election is more than sufficient to establish a monopoly. When a small handful of companies can decide among themselves that certain ads will not run, and that certain conversations must be shut down, you have serious problems.
It's past time to start breaking corporations apart, and to forbid acquisitions etc to those corporations.
And, no, the telcos aren't a very good example. Gubbermint broke up a monopoly, allowed a half dozen players in, and sat back to watch as those players abused the system far worse than the original monopoly ever did. Ma Bell gave us Unix - the newer telcos have never given anything.
Jan 18 2021, no tributes for Doctor ML King because his message contradicts Critical Racism.