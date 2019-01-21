[...] What’s keeping the vast majority of readers who spend time consuming Wikipedia information from volunteering their time to help produce it? One theory is that editing Wikipedia is just too hard. Yet, from a technical perspective, this doesn’t appear to be the case. Every Wikipedia page has an easy-to-find “Edit” link at the top. Visitors can add content to a page using a visual editor that does not require learning any code, with easy formatting options that are similar to Microsoft Word or Google Docs. Uploading a photo to Wikimedia Commons, like this cute snap I took of a Papillon puppy, is not that much more difficult than adding it to Facebook or Instagram. Unlike social networks, the user doesn’t need to give a name or other personal data to Wikipedia in order to edit. You can register under a pseudonym, or if you don’t want a username, your internet protocol address is sufficient.

True, there is a steep learning curve to become well-versed in Wikipedia’s canon of policies, which can be quite granular about the definition of a notable topic and which sources are considered reliable. At the same time, there’s no requirement to be a policy expert to get started on Wikipedia. The gist is rather intuitive: curate information published by reliable sources; add reference links for good measure to prove you’re not making that information up (or as Wikipedians say, no original research).

[...] But it’s not all routine maintenance work. Take the recent debate over the nomenclature that Wikipedia should use to describe last week’s frightening events. Should that destruction and violence be described as President Donald Trump’s supporters “storming” the United States Capitol, an “insurrection,” or a “coup attempt”? Is it “terrorism”? “The long-standing consensus is that article titles on events, such as this, should reflect how reliable sources have described the event,” said Chet Long, one of Wikipedia’s long-term volunteer administrators, who edits under the username Coffee. The issue here was that reliable sources have covered the event using all of that nomenclature. At publication time, the Wikipedia article is named “2021 storming of the United States Capitol” based on the consensus of editors that the majority of media sources have also characterized it as a “storming.” Of course, reasonable minds can disagree on that decision, which developed after spirited, reasoned debate. One thing is clear: That’s not a boring issue. The language that the world’s most popular internet encyclopedia uses to describe the events of Jan. 6, 2021, will affect how that day will be perceived by the public in both the short and long term.