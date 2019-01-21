To Celebrate Wikipedia’s 20th Birthday, Try Editing It:
At a Monday press conference commemorating Wikipedia’s 20th birthday, Jimmy Wales joked, “We were never as bad as they thought we were, and we’re not as good as they think we are.” Then again, the recent spike in praise for Wikipedia is enough to make any internet encyclopedia editor blush. The Economist is celebrating the occasion with threearticlesarguing that the site is the rare early internet project that exceeded expectations, characterizing it as “the dream that worked.” In recent years, journalists have also described Wikipedia as the “last best place on the internet,” a “ray of light,” “the internet’s good grown-up,” and the “good cop” in the fight against internet misinformation and dangerous conspiracy theories. As Katherine Maher, CEO and executive director of the Wikimedia Foundation observed at the press conference, perhaps Wikipedia’s core values are back in fashion.
[...] Each month the Wikipedia service is accessed by 1.5 billion unique devices from around the world. During that same period, a small minority of those users—some 280,000 editors—take the time to contribute to Wikipedia. According to Kevin Li, one of Wikipedia’s volunteer administrators and a junior at Stanford, the website’s biggest challenge is a declining supply of edit hours to continue the time-consuming work of maintaining an encyclopedia with such a massive readership. Essentially, Wikipedia needs more volunteers to help keep the archive up to date.
[...] What’s keeping the vast majority of readers who spend time consuming Wikipedia information from volunteering their time to help produce it? One theory is that editing Wikipedia is just too hard. Yet, from a technical perspective, this doesn’t appear to be the case. Every Wikipedia page has an easy-to-find “Edit” link at the top. Visitors can add content to a page using a visual editor that does not require learning any code, with easy formatting options that are similar to Microsoft Word or Google Docs. Uploading a photo to Wikimedia Commons, like this cute snap I took of a Papillon puppy, is not that much more difficult than adding it to Facebook or Instagram. Unlike social networks, the user doesn’t need to give a name or other personal data to Wikipedia in order to edit. You can register under a pseudonym, or if you don’t want a username, your internet protocol address is sufficient.
True, there is a steep learning curve to become well-versed in Wikipedia’s canon of policies, which can be quite granular about the definition of a notable topic and which sources are considered reliable. At the same time, there’s no requirement to be a policy expert to get started on Wikipedia. The gist is rather intuitive: curate information published by reliable sources; add reference links for good measure to prove you’re not making that information up (or as Wikipedians say, no original research).
[...] But it’s not all routine maintenance work. Take the recent debate over the nomenclature that Wikipedia should use to describe last week’s frightening events. Should that destruction and violence be described as President Donald Trump’s supporters “storming” the United States Capitol, an “insurrection,” or a “coup attempt”? Is it “terrorism”? “The long-standing consensus is that article titles on events, such as this, should reflect how reliable sources have described the event,” said Chet Long, one of Wikipedia’s long-term volunteer administrators, who edits under the username Coffee. The issue here was that reliable sources have covered the event using all of that nomenclature. At publication time, the Wikipedia article is named “2021 storming of the United States Capitol” based on the consensus of editors that the majority of media sources have also characterized it as a “storming.” Of course, reasonable minds can disagree on that decision, which developed after spirited, reasoned debate. One thing is clear: That’s not a boring issue. The language that the world’s most popular internet encyclopedia uses to describe the events of Jan. 6, 2021, will affect how that day will be perceived by the public in both the short and long term.
(Score: 5, Informative) by bradley13 on Tuesday January 19, @07:03PM (5 children)
Entirely aside from the leftist slant, Wikipedia is dominated by petty dictators. Back in the dark ages, I maintained a couple of pages, on completely no controversial topics. Give back, right?
Eventually, along came an editor, who started making changes, without even the courtesy to talk to me. Some changes were factually wrong. I said so and changed them back. But my choice of wording didn't meet his approval. A couple of rounds, and...screw it.
I have better things to do in life than deal with people like that.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday January 19, @07:14PM
Right there with ya. The love of truth is not within them.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Tuesday January 19, @07:25PM (1 child)
This is what I heard, and seen in the edit tab. Which sort of puts me, and I gather a lot of people, off from even trying to participate. Not enough time or care to be in some edit-war(s). Then there are the people with bots that make sure their edits are always there maintaining thousands of articles. The annual beggar popups and banners doesn't help either.
That said I do like, and use, the site. I just cant be arsed to participate in the process. Also there is the whole issue of the editing that makes all things Wikipedia utterly unsuitable for referencing, since it doesn't really have permanency and things can just change with a keystroke or two.
(Score: 2) by canopic jug on Tuesday January 19, @07:57PM
Pretty much any Wikipedia page I or a project I have been working in have tried to edit eventually gets taken over in an edit war, usually one funded by a hostile company able to pay a team of shills to camp out on the pages. The companies even seem so thorough as to remove the useful citations from the citation lists and leave only the lamest, if any.
In one case the shills were also doing their best to remove any meaningful content from the pages in an effort to try to get the full set of pages deleted. The hostile company had more man hours to squat on the topic and on top of that it takes more work to write quality text than to screw it up. So that set of pages has long since stopped reflecting reality and facts, but is in line with one company's marketing agenda. In another case, I used that behavior to demonstrate the unreliability of Wikipedia: we made a correction to a factual error, including supporting links backing the correction. Within 10 minutes at first, then shorter subsequent intervals, the correction was undone each time. The last time I demonstrated that to someone, they were in an argument. The Wikipedia page was incomplete and their opponent was basing the whole of their defense on the incomplete page. So I just plain edited it to reflect our position, had the opponent look at it. He conceded, as to him Wikipedia was the ultimate authority on the topic. Then I've watche that as an outsider on several other topics. So for me, I mostly ignore Wikipedia.
A principle to remember when dealing with Wikipedia, is Gell-Mann Amnesia. That is where you look at topics you are knowledgable about and realize that the publisher, Wikipedia, is full of shit. Then you turn around, completely forgetting your experience with the site, and accept a similar article from the same publisher (Wikipedia) outside your domain expertise as the gospel.
These days I seem to use it mostly for finding links the licensing information for various software projects and products, as well as the proper links to the right project or company home page. Those don't turn up easily in Google or the other search engines like they once did in Alta Vista. I don't bother reading the Wikipedia article itself, beyond what is actually necessary to find either link and click on it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 19, @07:33PM
Before code-reviews, there was wiki edits...
I too gave up on wikipedia, stop donations and only use it to get semi accurate comparison of land masses
(Score: 2) by leon_the_cat on Tuesday January 19, @07:34PM
You need to learn to speak wikipedian as well. A strange and mystical language with an emphasis on acronyms.
(Score: 2) by Joe Desertrat on Tuesday January 19, @07:15PM (1 child)
Presumably, most of those accessing an article are there to gain information, not to check up on whether information there is correct. I once was able to put in a small correction about names in my only attempt, I can't really say I've seen something I knew definitively was wrong since. If I access it now though, and I doubt I am far from unique in this, it is usually to quickly find out a general idea of what something is, rather than get the be all and end all of knowledge about that subject. I suspect most failed edits are those of people who philosophically disagree with the content and want to change it without providing any proof.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 19, @07:37PM
As a math literate person, I find a good deal of the Wiki math pages to be almost useless. They seem to relish in writing in the style of a graduate level textbook. Some are better than others, but I've gotten to the point where I avoid going to that site for a math topic that I need to either learn, or get a refresher on. I find it far more useful to add "site:edu" to my search to find genuinely useful (to me) material.
(Score: 3, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 19, @07:19PM
After 1 minute, edit reverted by a bot.
After 1 hour, become gangstalked by a Wikicabal.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 19, @07:31PM
(Score: 2) by mrpg on Tuesday January 19, @07:31PM
SURE come work for free, I am not doing that.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 19, @07:54PM
Anyone else find the PBS style periodic begging of Jimmy Wales to fund Wikipedia disgusting? Wikipedians maintain the site FOR FREE. What the hell does ALL of that money really pay for, Jimbo? Wikimedia already has enough of a war chest to pay for server costs forever.
And I too found out long ago that "Anyone can edit Wikipedia" is bullshit. They really are Communists: They tell the hoi polloi it's all owned by "the people", but in reality, it's controlled by a small circle of people, and the money all goes to an elite to spend on themselves.