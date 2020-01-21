Dear GitHub Inc.:

[...] We are writing to notify you of, and request your assistance in addressing, the extensive copyright infringement of motion pictures and television programs that is occurring by virtue of the operation and further development of the Bittorrent website Nyaa.si’s “nyaa” repository (the “Project”), which is hosted on and available for download from your repository GitHub.com (the “Repository”) found at https://github.com/nyaadevs/nyaa/ (the “URL”). Specifically, at the URL, the Repository hosts and offers for download the Project, which, when downloaded, provides the downloader everything necessary to launch and host a “clone” infringing website identical to Nyaa.si (and, thus, engage in massive infringement of copyrighted motion pictures and television shows).

[...] Exhibit A, moreover, merely provides concrete examples of what is obvious from even a cursory review of the Project. The Project blatantly infringes the MPA Member Studios’ copyrights and countless other copyrights. Indeed, copyright infringement is so prevalent within the Project that infringement plainly is its predominant use and purpose.

[...] For your convenience, we have included links to the infringing files below:

https://github.com/nyaadevs/nyaa/blob/master/utils/api_info.py

https://github.com/nyaadevs/nyaa/blob/master/utils/api_uploader_v2.py

https://github.com/nyaadevs/nyaa/blob/master/nyaa/static/search-sukebei.xml

https://github.com/nyaadevs/nyaa/blob/master/nyaa/api_handler.py

https://github.com/nyaadevs/nyaa/blob/master/.docker/nyaa-config-partial.py

https://github.com/nyaadevs/nyaa/blob/master/nyaa/torrents.py

https://github.com/nyaadevs/nyaa/blob/master/nyaa/templates/home.html

[...]