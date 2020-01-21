from the blob/master/nyaa/templates/home.html dept.
GitHub has received a DMCA from MPA for torrent tracker source code
Dear GitHub Inc.:
[...] We are writing to notify you of, and request your assistance in addressing, the extensive copyright infringement of motion pictures and television programs that is occurring by virtue of the operation and further development of the Bittorrent website Nyaa.si’s “nyaa” repository (the “Project”), which is hosted on and available for download from your repository GitHub.com (the “Repository”) found at https://github.com/nyaadevs/nyaa/ (the “URL”). Specifically, at the URL, the Repository hosts and offers for download the Project, which, when downloaded, provides the downloader everything necessary to launch and host a “clone” infringing website identical to Nyaa.si (and, thus, engage in massive infringement of copyrighted motion pictures and television shows).
[...] Exhibit A, moreover, merely provides concrete examples of what is obvious from even a cursory review of the Project. The Project blatantly infringes the MPA Member Studios’ copyrights and countless other copyrights. Indeed, copyright infringement is so prevalent within the Project that infringement plainly is its predominant use and purpose.
[...] For your convenience, we have included links to the infringing files below:
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Nuke on Wednesday January 20, @10:26AM
Next, book publishing companies tell Canon and Xerox to stop selling photocopiers.
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 20, @10:31AM
For those unaware, nyaa.si is currently one of the most visited torrent sites for anime, manga, and other Japanese language media. Most of the media there has either been fansubbed in English and other languages, or ripped from pay streaming sites with whatever language subtitles and/or dubbing may be available.
The timing of this is probably related to Sony's recent acquisition of Crunchyroll, one of the main English-language anime streaming sites. Sony previously had acquired Funimation, another one of the main English-language anime streaming sites (although Funimation also publishes anime on DVD/Blu-ray as well). If you enjoy irony, years ago Crunchyroll started as an illegal fansub provider, before "going legit" and licensing shows for streaming.
The anime industry has been playing whack-a-mole with the fansub community for decades now. Whenever they strike a torrent site down, another pops up quickly.
Going after the actual code for the site is a new twist, though. Points for effort.
(Score: 2) by fakefuck39 on Wednesday January 20, @11:09AM
While I'm all for pirating and have not in 20 years paid for music or movies for my sole purpose of "f u assholes," this is not a takedown for any source code.
the source code is not just a blank torrent tracker. when you set it up, it sets up your site with already present copyrighted torrents. it does not set up a tracker with an empty database which you can populate with legal content.
