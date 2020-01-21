SpaceX acquires former oil rigs to serve as floating Starship spaceports
SpaceX has acquired two former oil drilling rigs to serve as these floating spaceports. Named Phobos and Deimos, after the two moons of Mars, they are currently undergoing modifications to support Starship launch operations.
SpaceX has long been hinting at future floating launch and landing sites for their Starship launch system. The super heavy lift launch vehicle will have a large blast danger area and pose noise concerns if launched frequently near populated areas. Therefore, sea launch platforms will play a key role in the launch cadence SpaceX plans to reach with Starship, including on-orbit refueling flights for deep space missions and transportation from one place to another on Earth.
Job postings by SpaceX have indicated that work on offshore launch platforms has begun in Brownsville, Texas, near their Starship manufacturing and launch facilities in Boca Chica.
SpaceX purchased the rigs from the bankrupt owner for $3.5 million each. They may have cost around $500 million each to build.
Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:
SpaceX hasn’t given details about its motivation for this seemingly complex and expensive undertaking, other than a reply tweet in which Musk said the launches and landings had to be “far enough away so as not to bother heavily populated areas.” The company’s plan to eventually carry out up to three launches and landings per day would certainly necessitate putting some serious distance between the launch site and people; most of us could only handle about one sonic boom a month, if that.
A wide no-fly zone and road closures go into effect on launch days. And if Starships do eventually shuttle people around Earth or beyond on a daily basis, the takeoff and landing points would need to be conveniently located; going a few miles offshore is likely better in this regard than finding a huge empty swathe of land in, say, New Mexico or Nevada.
Rather than building the launchpads from scratch, it’s possible SpaceX would refurbish existing oil rigs; the bigger rigs are about the size of two football fields, and there are plenty of them in the Gulf of Mexico, though only a couple very near Brownsville. Given the ailing state of the oil industry, especially after the pandemic, it’s likely there will be rigs to be had for cheap.
One outstanding question is what sort of impact the launch pads would have on marine life, especially if something were to go wrong.
(Score: 2) by Tokolosh on Thursday January 21, @02:03AM (2 children)
Phobos and Deimos (Fear and Terror) are the dogs of Mars, the god of war.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 21, @02:19AM (1 child)
If by dogs you mean sons, then sure.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 21, @02:24AM
(a punishing attempt on the dogs of war)
(Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday January 21, @02:22AM
What are the environmental impacts from launching at sea? Im sure some whale-huggers will find some dying Mackerel, plankton, corals, dolphins or other sea critters that are doomed due to this.