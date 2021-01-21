Every day you walk around with your brain gently bobbing about inside your skull. Much like a soft egg yolk floating in a cloud of clear egg whites.

All it takes is a sudden jolt or strike, and your brain is thrust aside with startling velocity. Whether it bumps against the skull or goes for a spin, the damage can be dire, as we know from people who have experienced a traumatic brain injury.

But precisely what happens to the brain in that moment of impact? How does it move?

Research investigating the biomechanics of brain injuries typically involves crash test dummies headed for an accident, athletes wearing mouthguards or helmets equipped with motion sensors, or models simulating the human brain.

Now, scientists have thrown eggs into the mix.

[...] Brain injuries sure are complicated, and many unfortunately go undetected. At least, with this clever experiment, we can see the brute impact for ourselves.

The study was published in Physics of Fluids.