Drama is no stranger to Reddit, as many of you all might know. And while more than a few have snickered or giggled at Reddit arguments that have exploded or taken strange twists and turns, there's now a new way to check out what's happening in the comments.

Micah Price, a software engineer from Cape Town, South Africa, on Sunday unveiled a genius bot that turns Reddit arguments into scenes from Ace Attorney, the Capcom series in which attorney Phoenix Wright fights to get his clients off the hook using his investigative and courtroom skills, Mashable reported. The video arguments come with the dramatic music and the famous "Objection!" catchphrase. The results are entertaining, hilarious, and honestly sometimes don't make sense. There are, of course, some that do elicit an appalled, "Oh God," when you see what people are arguing about.

In an interview with Mashable, Price said that he got the idea from other meme-based videos of the game on YouTube.

"The dramatic music is great," Price told the outlet, "especially for the melodramatic debates on Reddit."