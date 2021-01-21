The Raspberry Pi Foundation's first microcontroller, the Raspberry Pi Pico is now on sale at $4. Raspberry Pi is normally associated with single board microcomputers. This microcontroller uses the RP2040 dual-core ARM Cortex-M0+ chip. The board has support for C, C++, and microPython.
We had three principal design goals for RP2040: high performance, particularly for integer workloads; flexible I/O, to allow us to talk to almost any external device; and of course, low cost, to eliminate barriers to entry. We ended up with an incredibly powerful little chip, cramming all this into a 7 × 7 mm QFN-56 package containing just two square millimetres of 40 nm silicon. RP2040 has:
- Dual-core Arm Cortex-M0+ @ 133MHz
- 264KB (remember kilobytes?[*]) of on-chip RAM
- Support for up to 16MB of off-chip Flash memory via dedicated QSPI bus
- DMA controller
- Interpolator and integer divider peripherals
- 30 GPIO pins, 4 of which can be used as analogue inputs
- 2 × UARTs, 2 × SPI controllers, and 2 × I2C controllers
- 16 × PWM channels
- 1 × USB 1.1 controller and PHY, with host and device support
- 8 × Raspberry Pi Programmable I/O (PIO) state machines
- USB mass-storage boot mode with UF2 support, for drag-and-drop programming
And this isn't just a powerful chip: it's designed to help you bring every last drop of that power to bear. With six independent banks of RAM, and a fully connected switch at the heart of its bus fabric, you can easily arrange for the cores and DMA engines to run in parallel without contention.
[*] By comparison, the Apple II computer (introduced in June 1977) had: 4-48 KiB of RAM, a 6502 processor (running at 1 MHz), and an Introductory price of US$1,298 (equivalent to $5,476 in 2019).
Additional coverage:
- Raspberry Pi Enters Microcontroller Game With $4 Pico
- Raspberry Pi Pico, RP2040 and Adafruit family of boards
- The Raspberry Pi Pico is a new $4 microcontroller
- Raspberry Pi Pico, the first microcontroller released by Raspberry Pi Foundation, based on the new RP2040 MCU.
- Raspberry Pi Pico microcontroller: specifications, features and RP2040
- Programming Raspberry Pi Pico with Python and MicroPython
- How to solder GPIO pin headers to Raspberry Pi Pico
- Raspberry Pi Pico FAQ
- Welcome Raspberry Pi to the world of microcontrollers
- Hello Raspberry Pi Pico and RP2040!
- Happy Pico/RP2040 Day!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 22, @12:37AM
we did it!
(Score: 2) by Rich on Friday January 22, @01:17AM
Already saw the news on a German forum and had a look at it. Here's the rundown:
I think it aims straight at the STM32 blue pill and ESP32 market. Pricewise it's just below "western" "pills", or even the STM32F103C8T6 chip itself, it can't compete with the Chinese offers on the 'bay, but these might well have the occasional re-labeled GD32F103C8T6 (not that the Gigadevices chip is something bad). The Pico packs a bit more oomph. The ESP32 offerings are even more performant, but with them it's a bit so-so with the Tensilica core, slightly wonky libraries and being not really mass-IO oriented. You'll still go with the STM32 when it comes down to low power stuff with a quartz clock, or the ESP32 when radio is needed.
I/O wise, the RP2040 is a bit meager, but it does have about double of each of the classic ATmega328 blocks. "Timers" are rather dumb, fixed to 1 MHz clock, but they're intended for software use only, and that looks acceptable with overall IRQ latency anyway. What's called "timer" elsewhere is in the PWM, of which there are 8 channels. Good for microstepping 4 motors - what's not to like. I don't really like how the RP2040 keeps wall time.
While the fixed IO looks rather sorry compared to the feature sets of today's competing microcontrollers, the RP2040 brings "PIO", programmable IO, which are little state machines that can run little (shall we say "pico"?) programs that are geared to enable the weirdest ways of precise bit-banging. They have examples for a triggered logic analyzer (to DMA), or VGA output. Looks very interesting, I look forward to what nifty things people come up with.
The PIO certainly bundle a lot of possibilities that's hardcoded with the competition and therefore all the complexity for the IO groups goes away, both in form of 1000-page manuals, and support library. The C one looks clean, lean and it builds with CMake (rather than forcing some Eclipse monstrosity on the developer). Good thing. Also, there is just ONE chip, compared to hundreds that come from ST. I'd assume that makes obsolescence much less of an issue. It's some QFN56 plus center ground pad, but if you want to solder, you can solder-in the whole Pico, which seems to be flat on the bottom with appropriate contacts.
Broadcom can be asshats at times, but if one can get along without them, I think the whole package is a good deal, especially if you plan to do fast but weird digital IO.