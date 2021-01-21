from the more-lucky-research-mice dept.
Breakthrough study finds age-related cognitive decline may be reversible:
A breakthrough study from a team of neurologists at Stanford University claims to have discovered one way immune cells become dysfunctional as we age, leading to the inflammatory hyperdrive that plays a role in most age-related disease from cancer to cognitive decline. Preliminary study suggests this immune dysfunction can be reversed, pointing to compelling future anti-aging therapies.
[...] The specific focus of the new study, published in the journal Nature, was a hormone called prostaglandin E2 (PGE2). Levels of this particular hormone have previously been found to rise with aging. PGE2 is also known to promote inflammatory activity in immune cells.
[...] Katrin Andreasson, senior author on the new study, calls this age-induced inflammatory mechanism, "a double-whammy – a positive feedback loop."
[...] "Our study suggests that cognitive aging is not a static or irrevocable condition but can be reversed by reprogramming myeloid glucose metabolism to restore youthful immune functions," the researchers conclude in the new study.
Also at: Stanford.edu
Journal Reference:
Paras S. Minhas, Amira Latif-Hernandez, Melanie R. McReynolds, et al. Restoring metabolism of myeloid cells reverses cognitive decline in ageing, Nature (DOI: 10.1038/s41586-020-03160-0)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 22, @03:21AM (2 children)
Lord knows you need the help.
(Score: 0, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 22, @03:46AM (1 child)
They were going to test on President Bidet but realized his frequent, life-long cognitive / memory issues only ever occur when he's caught lying.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 22, @04:19AM
Trump lost. Get over it.
Sounds familiar hey, trumptard ?
(Score: 1) by grumpcuss on Friday January 22, @04:05AM
https://soylentnews.org/article.pl?sid=20/12/15/2151246 [soylentnews.org]
Someplace I saw that a division of Alphabet (aka Google) had licensed the molecule.