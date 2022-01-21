from the hot-stuff! dept.
2020 Tied for Warmest Year on Record, NASA Analysis Shows:
Continuing the planet’s long-term warming trend, the year’s globally averaged temperature was 1.84 degrees Fahrenheit (1.02 degrees Celsius) warmer than the baseline 1951-1980 mean, according to scientists at NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies (GISS) in New York. 2020 edged out 2016 by a very small amount, within the margin of error of the analysis, making the years effectively tied for the warmest year on record.
“The last seven years have been the warmest seven years on record, typifying the ongoing and dramatic warming trend,” said GISS Director Gavin Schmidt. “Whether one year is a record or not is not really that important – the important things are long-term trends. With these trends, and as the human impact on the climate increases, we have to expect that records will continue to be broken.”
[...] A separate, independent analysis by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) concluded that 2020 was the second-warmest year in their record, behind 2016. NOAA scientists use much of the same raw temperature data in their analysis, but have a different baseline period (1901-2000) and methodology. Unlike NASA, NOAA also does not infer temperatures in polar regions lacking observations, which accounts for much of the difference between NASA and NOAA records.
Like all scientific data, these temperature findings contain a small amount of uncertainty – in this case, mainly due to changes in weather station locations and temperature measurement methods over time. The GISS temperature analysis (GISTEMP) is accurate to within 0.1 degrees Fahrenheit with a 95 percent confidence level for the most recent period.
[...] In the long term, parts of the globe are also warming faster than others. Earth’s warming trends are most pronounced in the Arctic, which the GISTEMP analysis shows is warming more than three times as fast as the rest of the globe over the past 30 years, according to Schmidt. The loss of Arctic sea ice – whose annual minimum area is declining by about 13 percent per decade – makes the region less reflective, meaning more sunlight is absorbed by the oceans and temperatures rise further still. This phenomenon, known as Arctic amplification, is driving further sea ice loss, ice sheet melt and sea level rise, more intense Arctic fire seasons, and permafrost melt.
[...] NASA’s full surface temperature data set – and the complete methodology used to make the temperature calculation – are available at:
The report acknowledged the effects of the fires in Australia and of the ENSO (El Nino-Southern Oscillation).
Then shutting down the world economy for one year did nothing to stop the warming.
If CO2 and methane and all the other greenhouse gasses are to blame for global warming, then we truly can't stop it.
Short of annihilating civilization and going back to the Bronze Age, it cannot be stopped. Sorry for the hard truth.
Bronze age is too late. That period is already known for deforestation at very large scale with just a fraction of the current population. Imaging what happens when you scale the bronze age energy requirements by current population numbers. Not gonna work. So, back to the stone age and a reduction in population by, oh, 99.9%.
CO2 levels and temperatures were both dramatically higher when dinosaurs roamed the Earth. Even if we burned every single remaining ounce of fossil fuels we're not entering into dangerous or even uncharted territory. Granted, life would like a lot different. For instance there'd probably be a whole lot more water and greenery. In my opinion there's two components to the freakout:
1) It will damage coastal cities which are generally built very near sea level. More inland development is an important step to prepare to the future.
2) Publish or perish. Researchers need to publish articles and there's just never-ending bait here. This, in turn, feeds the click-bait army of the media. The only people that lose are society who end being freaked out over something not especially worrying.
The great climate catastrophe will likely end up just about like the great COVID catastrophe. Here [macrotrends.net] is a graph of the annual death toll in the USA. Can you spot the world ending plague used to justify destroy economies worldwide alongside mass suspension of civil liberties? Yeah, neither can I. The death toll did not meaningfully change. The freak out was 90% driven by governments and media, and 10% of actual facts. For those that don't know, the death rate of COVID for those under the age of 65 is well below 1%. Now continue to be scared and give away all your rights, please. Because the sociopathic politicians seizing power on an unprecedented level are just doing so because they care about you.