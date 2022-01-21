Stories
Google Parent Alphabet to Shut Down Loon, Its Internet-Beaming Balloon Project

News

Google parent company Alphabet said Thursday that it's shutting down Loon, a project aimed at beaming down internet connectivity from balloons floating in the stratosphere.

The project was born out of X, Alphabet's self-described moonshot factory for experimental projects, which has also developed the company's driverless car and delivery drone services. Alphabet, however, deemed Loon's business model unsustainable and said it couldn't get costs low enough to continue operation.

"The road to commercial viability has proven much longer and riskier than hoped," Astro Teller, who leads X, said in a blog post. "So we've made the difficult decision to close down Loon."

Loon, which debuted in 2013, was spun out of the X division three years ago. The project was meant to serve rural parts of the world that don't have robust broadband infrastructure, serving as flying cellular towers.

  by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 22, @06:25PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 22, @06:25PM

    Loitering over some place that needs cell/internet service could be a good idea and give Musk's satelites some competition. But doing it with balloons that wander all over in the wind must take an enormous number of balloons(?)

    Possibly better to use solar powered aircraft (with battery backup for overnight) like the ones built by AeroVironment -- https://www.nasa.gov/centers/armstrong/news/FactSheets/FS-054-DFRC.html [nasa.gov]

    During 1998, the Pathfinder was modified into the longer-winged Pathfinder-Plus configuration. On Aug. 6, 1998, the modified aircraft was flown to a record altitude for propeller-driven aircraft of 80,201 feet on the third of a series of developmental test flights from PMRF on Kauai. The goal of the flights was to validate new solar, aerodynamic, propulsion and systems technology developed for the Pathfinder's successor, the Centurion, which is designed to reach and sustain altitudes in the 100,000-foot range. [19 miles, 30KM]
    ...
    AeroVironment envisions Helios as the ultimate solar aircraft that can offer virtually eternal flights in the stratosphere. It will build upon the technologies developed by Pathfinder and Centurion but will add an energy storage system for nighttime flying. From 25 to 50 percent larger than Centurion, the Helios will store up to two-thirds of the energy received by its solar array during the day and will use this stored energy to maintain its altitude overnight. Because it will renew its energy every day from the sun, the Helios will have flight endurance limited only by the reliability of its systems, meaning a practical limit of perhaps six months on station.

  by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 22, @06:51PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 22, @06:51PM

    In the meantime, SpaceX solved their project by going a little higher than their balloons.

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 22, @07:09PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 22, @07:09PM

      The balloon idea never made sense. Cheaper satellite was always the answer.

      by Tork (3914) on Friday January 22, @07:23PM

        by Tork (3914) on Friday January 22, @07:23PM
        I've launched balloons before but never a satellite.
        --
        Slashdolt Logic: "23 year old jokes about sharks and lasers are +5, Funny." 💩

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 22, @07:35PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 22, @07:35PM

        Thousands of satellites required to get continuous coverage -- https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Starlink [wikipedia.org]
        > The cost of the decade-long project to design, build, and deploy the constellation was estimated by SpaceX in May 2018 to be at least US$10 billion.[8]

        That would buy a lot of solar powered aircraft, and the aircraft just sit up there. One plane is useful by itself (when combined with a ground station for the network connection.)

  by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 22, @06:59PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 22, @06:59PM

    Google helped put a loon in the White House, so there's that.

    by Tork (3914) on Friday January 22, @07:43PM

      by Tork (3914) on Friday January 22, @07:43PM
      He's gone now, we can move on.
      --
      Slashdolt Logic: "23 year old jokes about sharks and lasers are +5, Funny." 💩

  by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 22, @07:40PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 22, @07:40PM

    Doesn't seem to be at https://killedbygoogle.com/ [killedbygoogle.com] yet

