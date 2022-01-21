from the bird-brained-idea dept.
Google parent Alphabet to shut down Loon, its internet-beaming balloon project:
Google parent company Alphabet said Thursday that it's shutting down Loon, a project aimed at beaming down internet connectivity from balloons floating in the stratosphere.
The project was born out of X, Alphabet's self-described moonshot factory for experimental projects, which has also developed the company's driverless car and delivery drone services. Alphabet, however, deemed Loon's business model unsustainable and said it couldn't get costs low enough to continue operation.
"The road to commercial viability has proven much longer and riskier than hoped," Astro Teller, who leads X, said in a blog post. "So we've made the difficult decision to close down Loon."
Loon, which debuted in 2013, was spun out of the X division three years ago. The project was meant to serve rural parts of the world that don't have robust broadband infrastructure, serving as flying cellular towers.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 22, @06:25PM
Loitering over some place that needs cell/internet service could be a good idea and give Musk's satelites some competition. But doing it with balloons that wander all over in the wind must take an enormous number of balloons(?)
Possibly better to use solar powered aircraft (with battery backup for overnight) like the ones built by AeroVironment -- https://www.nasa.gov/centers/armstrong/news/FactSheets/FS-054-DFRC.html [nasa.gov]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 22, @06:51PM (3 children)
In the meantime, SpaceX solved their project by going a little higher than their balloons.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 22, @07:09PM (2 children)
The balloon idea never made sense. Cheaper satellite was always the answer.
(Score: 2) by Tork on Friday January 22, @07:23PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 22, @07:35PM
Thousands of satellites required to get continuous coverage -- https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Starlink [wikipedia.org]
> The cost of the decade-long project to design, build, and deploy the constellation was estimated by SpaceX in May 2018 to be at least US$10 billion.[8]
That would buy a lot of solar powered aircraft, and the aircraft just sit up there. One plane is useful by itself (when combined with a ground station for the network connection.)
(Score: 2) by Tork on Friday January 22, @07:43PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 22, @07:40PM
