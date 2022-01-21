Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Google Threatens to "Stop Making Google Search Available in Australia" Over Proposed Law

posted by martyb on Friday January 22, @11:02PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the TANSTAAFL? dept.
Techonomics

takyon writes:

Google threatens to remove its search engine from Australia if new law goes into effect

Google is threatening to pull its search engine from an entire country — Australia — if a proposed law goes into effect that would force Google to pay news publishers for their content.

"If this version of the Code were to become law it would give us no real choice but to stop making Google Search available in Australia," Google Australia and New Zealand VP Mel Silva told Australia's Senate Economics Legislation Committee today.

"We have had to conclude after looking at the legislation in detail we do not see a way, with the financial and operational risks, that we could continue to offer a service in Australia," she added, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

The company, which has been lobbying against Australia's plan for months, claims the country is trying to make it pay to show links and snippets to news stories in Google Search, not just for news articles featured in places like Google News, saying it "would set an untenable precedent for our business, and the digital economy" and that it's "not compatible with how search engines work."

Also at TechRadar and CNN.

Original Submission


«  Bugs in Signal, Facebook, Google Chat Apps Let Attackers Spy on Users
Google Threatens to "Stop Making Google Search Available in Australia" Over Proposed Law | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 5 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Friday January 22, @11:13PM

    by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us (6553) on Friday January 22, @11:13PM (#1103963) Journal

    ... Neither story makes this explicitly clear. Is this talking about Google News displaying content from the news services? Or is this about Google search linking to the platforms stories in the "news" section of search or the all results page? When I search Google either way I don't see that I'm actually seeing the stories but rather links, unlike Google news aggregating news content. Just curious if Google is saying 'yeah you want us to pay for Google News items we'll pull search.' Or is there something different about how Google presents to them?

    --
    Keep everyone ignorant of the magical world! KEEP AMERICA OBLIVIATE!

  • (Score: 3, Informative) by Runaway1956 on Friday January 22, @11:16PM

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Friday January 22, @11:16PM (#1103964) Homepage Journal

    Google has just reached an agreement in France to pay publishers. Australia can call Google's bluff, and if Google follows through, every search engine in the world will move in to fill the void.

    https://techcrunch.com/2021/01/21/google-inks-agreement-in-france-on-paying-publishers-for-news-reuse/ [techcrunch.com]

    Google has reached an agreement with an association of French publishers over how it will be pay for reuse of snippets of their content. This is a result of application of a ‘neighbouring right’ for news which was transposed into national law following a pan-EU copyright reform agreed back in 2019.

    The tech giant had sought to evade paying French publishers for reuse of snippets of content in its news aggregation and search products by no longer displaying them in the country.

    But in April last year the French competition watchdog (FCA) quashed its attempt to avoid payments, using an urgent procedure known as interim measures — deeming Google’s unilateral withdrawal of snippets to be unfair and damaging to the press sector, and likely to constitute an abuse of a dominant market position.

    A few months later Google lost an appeal against the watchdog’s injunction ordering it to negotiate with publishers over reuse of content — leaving it little choice but to sit at the table with French newspapers and talk payment.

    L’Alliance de la Presse d’Information Générale (APIG), which represents the interests of around 300 political and general information press titles in France, announced the framework agreement today, writing that it sets the terms of negotiation with its members for Google’s reuse of their content.

    In a statement, Pierre Louette, CEO of Groupe Les Echos – Le Parisien, and president of L’Alliance, said: “After long months of negotiations, this agreement is an important milestone, which marks the effective recognition of the neighboring rights of press publishers and the beginning of their remuneration by digital platforms for the use of their online publications.”

    --
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ocb-S26BdRA

  • (Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 22, @11:24PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 22, @11:24PM (#1103967)

    Even convicts get something right once in a while.

    Email us the text of the statue - we need it in America.

  • (Score: 3, Insightful) by progo on Friday January 22, @11:49PM

    by progo (6356) on Friday January 22, @11:49PM (#1103976) Homepage

    What's the down-side for anyone but Google, if you can't use Google Search in Australia?

  • (Score: 2) by jasassin on Friday January 22, @11:58PM

    by jasassin (3566) <jasassin@gmail.com> on Friday January 22, @11:58PM (#1103981) Journal

    Australia has been making far out ludicrous laws for years now. I don't know much about France, the only news I hear from there is American tourist women getting acid thrown in their faces.

    I don't care if I never hear any news from France or Australia. If Google just pulled all their business out of France and Australia, the people can use a local news site or watch the news on T.V. or, heaven forbid, by a newspaper.

    If I were Google, the only thing they'd be getting from me is the bird. Have fun with your Bing search!

    --
    jasassin@gmail.com Key fingerprint = 0644 173D 8EED AB73 C2A6 B363 8A70 579B B6A7 02CA
(1)