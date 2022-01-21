from the TANSTAAFL? dept.
Google threatens to remove its search engine from Australia if new law goes into effect
Google is threatening to pull its search engine from an entire country — Australia — if a proposed law goes into effect that would force Google to pay news publishers for their content.
"If this version of the Code were to become law it would give us no real choice but to stop making Google Search available in Australia," Google Australia and New Zealand VP Mel Silva told Australia's Senate Economics Legislation Committee today.
"We have had to conclude after looking at the legislation in detail we do not see a way, with the financial and operational risks, that we could continue to offer a service in Australia," she added, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.
The company, which has been lobbying against Australia's plan for months, claims the country is trying to make it pay to show links and snippets to news stories in Google Search, not just for news articles featured in places like Google News, saying it "would set an untenable precedent for our business, and the digital economy" and that it's "not compatible with how search engines work."
(Score: 2) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Friday January 22, @11:13PM
... Neither story makes this explicitly clear. Is this talking about Google News displaying content from the news services? Or is this about Google search linking to the platforms stories in the "news" section of search or the all results page? When I search Google either way I don't see that I'm actually seeing the stories but rather links, unlike Google news aggregating news content. Just curious if Google is saying 'yeah you want us to pay for Google News items we'll pull search.' Or is there something different about how Google presents to them?
Keep everyone ignorant of the magical world! KEEP AMERICA OBLIVIATE!
(Score: 3, Informative) by Runaway1956 on Friday January 22, @11:16PM
Google has just reached an agreement in France to pay publishers. Australia can call Google's bluff, and if Google follows through, every search engine in the world will move in to fill the void.
https://techcrunch.com/2021/01/21/google-inks-agreement-in-france-on-paying-publishers-for-news-reuse/ [techcrunch.com]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ocb-S26BdRA
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 22, @11:24PM
Even convicts get something right once in a while.
Email us the text of the statue - we need it in America.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by progo on Friday January 22, @11:49PM
What's the down-side for anyone but Google, if you can't use Google Search in Australia?
(Score: 2) by jasassin on Friday January 22, @11:58PM
Australia has been making far out ludicrous laws for years now. I don't know much about France, the only news I hear from there is American tourist women getting acid thrown in their faces.
I don't care if I never hear any news from France or Australia. If Google just pulled all their business out of France and Australia, the people can use a local news site or watch the news on T.V. or, heaven forbid, by a newspaper.
If I were Google, the only thing they'd be getting from me is the bird. Have fun with your Bing search!
jasassin@gmail.com Key fingerprint = 0644 173D 8EED AB73 C2A6 B363 8A70 579B B6A7 02CA