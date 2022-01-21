A stolen database containing the email addresses, names, and passwords of more than 77 million records of Nitro PDF service users was leaked [on January 20, 2021].

[...] The 14GB leaked database contains 77,159,696 records with users' email addresses, full names, bcrypt hashed passwords, titles, company names, IP addresses, and other system-related information.

The database has also been added to the Have I Been Pwned service which allows users to check if their info has also been compromised in this data breach and leaked on the Internet.

Nitro is an application that helps create, edit, and sign PDFs and digital documents, an app that Nitro Software claims to have over 10,000 business customers and roughly 1.8 million licensed users.

Nitro also provides a cloud service that customers can use to share documents with coworkers or any other organizations involved in the document creation process.

The massive Nitro PDF data breach BleepingComputer first reported last year also impacts many well-known organizations, including Google, Apple, Microsoft, Chase, and Citibank.

[...] As malicious actors can use the leaked user details to launch more credible phishing attacks or for credential stuffing, affected Nitro PDF users are strongly advised to change their passwords to a strong, unique password.