https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fcosc.2020.615419/full
Humanity is causing a rapid loss of biodiversity and, with it, Earth's ability to support complex life. But the mainstream is having difficulty grasping the magnitude of this loss, despite the steady erosion of the fabric of human civilization (Ceballos et al., 2015; IPBES, 2019; Convention on Biological Diversity, 2020; WWF, 2020). While suggested solutions abound (Díaz et al., 2019), the current scale of their implementation does not match the relentless progression of biodiversity loss (Cumming et al., 2006) and other existential threats tied to the continuous expansion of the human enterprise (Rees, 2020). Time delays between ecological deterioration and socio-economic penalties, as with climate disruption for example (IPCC, 2014), impede recognition of the magnitude of the challenge and timely counteraction needed. In addition, disciplinary specialization and insularity encourage unfamiliarity with the complex adaptive systems (Levin, 1999) in which problems and their potential solutions are embedded (Selby, 2006; Brand and Karvonen, 2007). Widespread ignorance of human behavior (Van Bavel et al., 2020) and the incremental nature of socio-political processes that plan and implement solutions further delay effective action (Shanley and López, 2009; King, 2016).
We summarize the state of the natural world in stark form here to help clarify the gravity of the human predicament. We also outline likely future trends in biodiversity decline (Díaz et al., 2019), climate disruption (Ripple et al., 2020), and human consumption and population growth to demonstrate the near certainty that these problems will worsen over the coming decades, with negative impacts for centuries to come. Finally, we discuss the ineffectiveness of current and planned actions that are attempting to address the ominous erosion of Earth's life-support system. Ours is not a call to surrender—we aim to provide leaders with a realistic "cold shower" of the state of the planet that is essential for planning to avoid a ghastly future.
Corey J. A. Bradshaw, Paul R. Ehrlich, Andrew Beattie. et al. Underestimating the Challenges of Avoiding a Ghastly Future, Frontiers in Conservation Science [OPEN] (DOI: 10.3389/fcosc.2020.615419)
(Score: 1, Flamebait) by jasassin on Saturday January 23, @08:55AM (2 children)
Chicken little says the sky is falling.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 23, @12:38PM
A broken clock is right twice a day (and a running clock is most likely never right at all).
(Score: 3, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 23, @12:41PM
Chicken little says nothing, because it is dead. No more insects to feed on, the neonicotinoids [wikipedia.org] have done their job
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Lester on Saturday January 23, @10:47AM (14 children)
I'm a little skeptical about all this apocalyptic future for planet.
I watched a documentary about Chernobyl [wikipedia.org] twenty years after disaster. It is amazing how nature in 20 years has re-conquered the city. Tall trees, deers etc in the downtown. Here, in Spain, during pandemic confinement, when there weren't almost cars or people outside, in the cities or on the roads, in the outskirts of some cities you could see wild boars.
I don't think the loss of biodiversity is a great deal, if/when human kind disappear from earth, new species with be created to replace the niches we have left.
For centuries wolfs were a problem in Europe in spite of hunting, what has almost exterminated wolfs in Europe is the occupation of its habitat. That is what we are, an invasive specie. Can't we do things better and be less destructive? yes, being less people, instead of 7,500 millions, 2,000 millions or 1,000 millions. But that can't be done. We are more successful in Death Control than in Birth control, that is how nature made us, fight to survive and fight to breed. You can reduce births artificially for some time or in same places, but in the long term, as specie, we are going to use all our resources to avoid death and we will reproduce. And when we manage to reduce deaths and births what we get is population ageing.
WE have a problem. Nature hasn't, it will thrive ins spite of us.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by jasassin on Saturday January 23, @10:56AM
If you have not seen the movie Idiocracy, please watch it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 23, @11:54AM
Time to repeat Chernobyl in other places to keep humans away too. [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 5, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Saturday January 23, @12:38PM (8 children)
The thing about nature replacing itself: it depends very much on where it reboots from.
Chernobyl wasn't too far gone when humanity irradiated it and stepped away, the challenge of the radiation is far less for the natural world than the challenge of human exploitation. The recovery around Chernobyl only took a couple dozen years.
We can, and very nearly did, extinct the whales - which are a major component of the ocean food web, including fertilization of the water column to support annual plankton blooms in the polar oceans which absorb tremendous quantities of CO2. Replacement of a genus like whales in the ecosystem will take millions, not dozens, of years. We are, daily, extincting species we don't even know about through destructive over fishing practices with fishing fleets that were built in global competition between nations beyond the capacity of the oceans to support them, and for a while the nations were economically propping up these fleets to keep them running even though they were an economically losing proposition, I think that madness is slowly subsiding now.
The closer that palm-oil plantations come to 100% destruction of the rain forests they are replacing, the longer it will take them to return to something other than a mono-culture desert. Some of the larger rain-forest species are already beyond saving, again decapitating their food webs and changing them for millions of years.
Manhattan, London, Sydney, can all return to nature within a few thousand years of neglect, but what that nature will look like depends entirely on what species remain to do the re-wilding. If we continue on our current trajectory of near-total exploitation of nature, we're going to place humanity in a position of 100% dependence on our technology and civilization and when either one of those fails, we will fail as a species. Something else will replace us, sure, but is that really the goal of society, to make way for humanity's succcessors?
https://www.half-earthproject.org/ [half-earthproject.org]
(Score: 5, Insightful) by maxwell demon on Saturday January 23, @02:11PM (2 children)
Exactly. It is somewhat unfortunate that it's always called saving the environment, when that actually is only a necessary part of the end goal which is is saving humanity.
Of course it doesn't help that many people show great hubris on human ability to handle bad situations. If our ecosystems fail in a big way, overpopulation will cease to be a problem quite quickly, and instead basic survival will become the main struggle again.
And even if we survive, we'll not be able to start a second industrial revolution later, since all easily exploitable energy resources have been used up by the first one and won't replenish in the next few millions of years. Thus even in the best case, humanity will likely be stuck in a medieval level society forever.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Saturday January 23, @06:27PM
Like the Sun, wood, water, and wind? Even if we ignore the many easily exploitable renewable energy sources, we still have a lot of easily accessible coal in the ground. And oil renews on a long enough timeframe. The Ghawar will never be the oil field it used to be, but it can generate enough oil to start an industrial revolution.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Saturday January 23, @06:34PM
Only if by choice...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 23, @05:35PM
Boo hoo.
Well I'm a little skeptical about all this apocalyptic future for planet.
So let's call it 50-50.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Saturday January 23, @05:57PM (3 children)
Keep in mind that "human" here means Soviet Russian humans. They were particularly hard on the environment. One of the many bits of dishonesty in this story is treating the worst of humanity, at least environmentally, as the mean. Those slash-and-burn palm oil plantations aren't happening in Western Europe, for another example.
Another bit of dishonesty is ignoring reality when it doesn't fit the narrative. We (I include you in that since you've been [soylentnews.org] told [soylentnews.org] multiple [soylentnews.org] times [soylentnews.org]) already know that we've detoured from that alleged trajectory of "near-total" exploitation.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Saturday January 23, @06:14PM (2 children)
It's true they aren't happening in western Europe: They're happening to produce cheap palm oil for corporations based on Western Europe and the US, though, e.g. Palmolive soap.
Wherever you see an industry destroying the environment, look for a global supply chain, because there almost always is one. And that global supply chain is almost never owned by or operated primarily for the benefit of poor people in post-colonial countries.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Saturday January 23, @06:30PM (1 child)
Another bit of dishonesty here is construing every good thing humanity has done in the worst possible light, such as the "export the pollution" narrative.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Saturday January 23, @06:37PM
:-) Even more dishonest are those who deny it. "Exporting the pollution" is precisely the intention. Out of sight, out of mind
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Tokolosh on Saturday January 23, @02:08PM
Every day I read about the discovery of some new species or even a Genus. Every second day I read about the discovery of an animal that had been declared extinct.
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2020/12/biodiversity-2020-new-species-discoveries-animals-insects/ [weforum.org]
https://www.worldatlas.com/articles/15-extinct-animals-found-again.html [worldatlas.com]
(Score: 3, Insightful) by bradley13 on Saturday January 23, @03:21PM (1 child)
I absolutely agree with you: nature is incredibly resilient - when it is allowed to be. That's part of the reason that I don't take global warming at all seriously: nature will adapt just fine.
If.
If it is allowed to. The root problem that we face is that people don't allow nature to recover. There are too many of us, and we are all over the planet, in any place where life can thrive. The only reason that Chernobyl has recovered, is because people are not allowed to go there.
If we want nature to be resilient, we need to leave large swathes of the planet absolutely alone. Take national parks, for example, and close most of them off to people. No logging, no hunting, no camping - let nature do its thing.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Saturday January 23, @05:10PM
I haven't updated my blog much, or at all recently: https://5050by2150.wordpress.com/ [wordpress.com] but others have started promoting the ideas: https://www.half-earthproject.org/ [half-earthproject.org]
My karma ran over your dogma.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Saturday January 23, @11:02AM (6 children)
There is this theory that proposes to look at the entire Earth ecosystem as one symbioltic organism.
Humanity is Gaia's cancer. And just like cancer, it's either going to kill the host - and itself in the process - or it's going to have to be eradicated.
Because clearly humanity as a species can't exercize restraint.
I fully believe that. That's why I chose not to have children, so they don't get to grow up on the fucked up planet we're leaving to future generations for one thing, and they don't get to contribute to the problem too.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by vux984 on Saturday January 23, @12:53PM
"There is this theory that proposes to look at the entire Earth ecosystem as one symbioltic organism."
"Humanity is Gaia's cancer. And just like cancer, it's either going to kill the host - and itself in the process - or it's going to have to be eradicated."
Maybe humanity is to "Gaia-caterpiller" it agents of metamorphosis to "Gaia-butterfly". Or humanity actively brings about the next "Cambrian explosion of species" to create biodiversity at levels never seen before. Or maybe humanity spreads not just itself but Gaia to a thousand other planets... at worst humanity wipes itself and most large species out; and Gaia has millions of years of tranquility as bacteria, planktons, cockroaches, and lichens claim the planet.
Gaia survived the meteor strike. It takes ice ages and volcanoes in stride. The mass extinction of the dinosaurs just led to the rise of all new species. There is even a place for swarms of locusts, forest fires, and cancers in Gaia -- you need something to clear the space for new things to move in. Worst case (for us) that's our role. Best case (for us) we adapt and find an equilibrium. But either way, Gaia will be fine.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Lester on Saturday January 23, @01:03PM
Considering Earth as it were a being is just a nonsense of 1960's new age.
Earth doesn't give a damn about what is running in its surface. Ecosystem doesn't give a damn about what species exist.
Ecosystem is just a mechanism. Under static conditions, it reaches an equilibrium. When there is a big change, it takes some time to reach a equilibrium, That is all. In this case, human kind is a big disruption, finally it will reach an equilibrium. We, as human, may say the new equilibrium is ugly (less biodiversity), but ecosystem doesn't care.
Nevertheless, I don't think we are going to disappear as specie in a near future. What I think is that our civilization is going to collapse because we are depleting the resources that keep it humming.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 23, @01:46PM
> That's why I chose not to have children, so they don't get to grow up on the fucked up planet we're leaving to future generations for one thing, and they don't get to contribute to the problem too.
Seconded. I had some other reasons for not having kids, but the reasons you mention were high on the list.
Arguably, the "greenest" thing anyone can do at this time is to not have kids.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by turgid on Saturday January 23, @03:59PM
I appreciate your sentiments, but I take a different view. The old cliche that "children are the future" is true, and I think it is our responsibility to bring new people into the world who are properly brought up and properly educated to treat the Earth with the respect and care that it needs.
You are right that the human population has increased too rapidly, but the rate of rise is slowing as more countries become developed and people have better education etc.
What annoys me is the large number of seemingly willfully ignorant people who refuse to believe the hard science behind climate change, for example.
I've tried to do my bit, but I know that it's not enough on its own. I have made sure that my house is well insulated to reduce energy usage and both cars we have are hybrids. I've also been working from home for ten months due to the pandemic so I haven't been commuting, I still eat meat, but I have cut down.
We are moving to a different area for a lifestyle change soon, where I'll hopefully be mostly remote working. Next year, if all goes well, I'll be building a new house with triple glazing and a ground source heat pump for heating, and hopefully solar panels too.
We - the human race - really need to step up our efforts to find new ways of producing energy cleanly, and we need to make sure that it's available to all, in all countries. We can't go on burning fossil fuels.
Don't let Righty keep you down.
(Score: 1) by hopdevil on Saturday January 23, @04:54PM
I've heard this sentiment before. What you are really saying is you don't want children because you are happily being Gaia's cancer and raising children would be inconvenient for you. All that extra cash you now have goes towards fighting climate change or ensuring the planet you leave behind is fucked?
(Score: 2) by mhajicek on Saturday January 23, @05:59PM
Thank you for not having children. It will leave more resources available for mine.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 23, @11:06AM (8 children)
Losing some potential cure for cancer/etc due to some species going extinct might be a problem from an individual perspective but is not a big deal from a species perspective. There have been other ways of dealing with cancer and other diseases that weren't reliant on biodiversity to develop.
In fact if certain bats go extinct we might have fewer reservoirs of coronavirus and other diseases. While most diseases are unlikely to make us go extinct since there are 7 billion of us around (and our diversity is quite high - we're mostly not clones), as 2020 has shown such stuff can make things unpleasant or ghastly even. The fewer other land species there are the fewer reservoirs of viruses there will be and more likely viruses will evolve to be less harmful to us. If the bats, pangolins, etc go extinct, various viruses can't peacefully reproduce in them causing few symptoms and then occasionally jump to humans and kill millions/billions.
Climate change even to dinosaur era levels of warming won't make us go extinct - just look at the human species operating range of temperatures and rainfall/precipitation.
Yes it might make stuff unpleasant but the "realistic cold shower" is humans have actually been experiencing terrible natural disasters for centuries ("years without summer" etc). It's just there's now a LOT more of us around to experience it and there's technology around so that billions of us can witness it. As stuff gets warmer there might be more hurricanes/year but seriously, we can build hurricane resistant houses. What's difficult is building hurricane AND earthquake resistant houses that are CHEAP. And guess what? That all has less to do with biodiversity than to do with the economy.
The final realistic cold shower is no matter what happens or what we forseeably can do[1] the Earth will eventually become inhabitable (e.g. our sun changes enough). And if creatures on Earth haven't developed space colony tech in time, they will mostly go extinct.
[1] I doubt we'd ever be able to move the Earth or shield it from the Sun if it goes nova.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 23, @12:15PM
I haven't ever thought I'd get to miss those times when lunatics like you were treated with cold showers. But I do now.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 23, @12:33PM (3 children)
And what happens if the species we depend on go extinct? How much higher can we push the acidity of the oceans before we see rapid declines in oxygen levels?
(Score: 3, Touché) by Tokolosh on Saturday January 23, @02:13PM (2 children)
Which is more likely to go extinct? An animal that humans kill by the million, called cows, which have economic value? Or an animal that is protected by governments and conservation groups, called elephants, which by law may not be used for economic gain?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by maxwell demon on Saturday January 23, @04:14PM (1 child)
False dichotomy. The species most likely to get extinct is the species which nobody is aware of. Which doesn't mean we don't depend on it, just that we are not aware of our dependence.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 23, @04:38PM
Just find out what we depend on instead of unscientific scaremongering.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 23, @12:37PM (2 children)
If you are so sure nothing can go wrong if some species go extinct, eliminate those pesky honey bees from your country. Small doses of neonicotinoids will do.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 23, @12:43PM
Don't even need to get the honeybees - they aren't great pollinators compared to mason bees and the small wasps and flies and bumblebees that we're indiscriminately killing without measuring because nobody makes money directly exploiting them.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 23, @04:29PM
That's like eliminating the chickens that lay our eggs.
I'm pretty sure we don't depend on as many species as the treehuggers would like us to believe.
Just find out what we depend on instead of unscientific scaremongering.
(Score: 1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 23, @01:06PM (3 children)
A certain ghastly future would be a worldwide dictatorship run by elites claiming to be acting for save the world. Everything planned. No choices in your life. No hope of political change. Nothing you can do about it. You are a human sacrifice to Gaia. Sacrifice for no purpose but to get more power. Forever. '
(Score: 3, Insightful) by shortscreen on Saturday January 23, @03:20PM (1 child)
Except right now it looks like we have a good chance of getting the dictatorship anyway, with or without claims of benevolent purpose.
(Score: 2) by istartedi on Saturday January 23, @06:39PM
When the pandemic broke out, I had a conversation with my sister where I brought up the fact that deadly pandemics were the historical norm and we've been living in a several decade "vaccine and good public health" bubble.
Same deal with dictatorship. It's the historical norm. We've been living in a "stable republic protected by oceans" bubble. European civilization is just a few hundred years out from absolute monarchy. The Romans had a republic, but that devolved in to dictatorship. World-wide, throughout history, we're easily more than 50/50 skewed towards forms of government that would now be described as dictatorship.
We really shouldn't be that shocked that it looks like we might be regressing in that direction. That's not to say we shouldn't be fighting it; just that it's a lot harder we thought, because we've been living in a several decades "stable republic protected by oceans with good public health" bubble.
(Score: 2) by turgid on Saturday January 23, @04:01PM
And do you think that's likely?
Don't let Righty keep you down.
(Score: 0, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 23, @02:09PM (2 children)
A ghastly future is humanity locked down to supposedly protect their lives, in the purely physical sense. Only it's the ghastly present already in many European countries.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 23, @04:44PM (1 child)
But instead of bread and circuses, it'll be beer and social media.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 23, @05:39PM
Not just beer, craft beer.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by shortscreen on Saturday January 23, @03:08PM
Structural dependence on infinite growth is clearly incompatible with long-term sustainability. It incentivizes not only ignoring externalities but every other kind of shortcut and deception for the sake of numbers on a piece of paper. Obviously no one on the political scene will say it though. MMT, Keynes, monetarism, social security, the 401K, the green new deal, everything includes the assumption of infinite growth. Good luck convincing people to give up the free money dream. Right now we're at the stage where people can hardly bare the notion that the ruling class shouldn't outright steal trillions just because they can.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by oumuamua on Saturday January 23, @04:19PM (2 children)
For those who didn't notice, Paul R. Ehrlich is the author of the Population Bomb, a book published over 50 years ago and even now disparaged as wrong:
https://www.wsj.com/articles/the-population-bomb-was-a-dud-1525125341 [wsj.com]
Yet if we'd followed the book's advice we would not have the problems we do now. What averted the famines predicted in the book was technology and once again we look to technology to get us out of this crisis; a breakthrough in fusion power perhaps. This meme sums up how that is working out: https://www.genolve.com/design/socialmedia/memes/climate-apocalypse [genolve.com]
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 23, @04:36PM (1 child)
Margaret Sanger and Planned Parenthood have been promoting ethnic cleansing since the '30s.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 23, @05:41PM
If we'd cleaned our ethnics back in the day, we would have all these dirty ones ruining everything now.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 23, @04:19PM
In the 1970s, people actually figured out that people were a big problem. Finite resources and infinite growth didn't work. Just ask the people trying to live in Los Angeles (until last year, anyway). Along the way, the ZPG ideal didn't go along with political agendas, and so it was buried, as if it never existed.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zero_population_growth [wikipedia.org]
750-million in the world want to come to the USA, and most of those want the CA lifestyle. That, combined with kneejerk planning and... Day after day, the whole place slipping away...
(Score: 2, Insightful) by C0L0PH0N on Saturday January 23, @04:56PM (1 child)
Earth only has another 3 or 4 billion years before the Sun's expansion incinerates it. So life on Earth will ebb and flow. I hope we do expand to the galaxy, and take a diversity of life with us. Then Earth's children will live forever. Well, maybe for a few trillion years anyways :).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 23, @05:49PM
"We" probably will leave this planet as long as by "we" you mean our cousins the fungal spores.