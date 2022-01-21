Saturn’s tilt caused by its moons:
Two scientists from CNRS and Sorbonne University working at the Institute of Celestial Mechanics and Ephemeris Calculation (Paris Observatory - PSL/CNRS) have just shown that the influence of Saturn's satellites can explain the tilt of the rotation axis of the gas giant. Their work, published on 18 January 2021 in the journal Nature Astronomy, also predicts that the tilt will increase even further over the next few billion years.
Rather like David versus Goliath, it appears that Saturn’s tilt may in fact be caused by its moons. This is the conclusion of recent work carried out by scientists from the CNRS, Sorbonne University and the University of Pisa, which shows that the current tilt of Saturn’s rotation axis is caused by the migration of its satellites, and especially by that of its largest moon, Titan.
Recent observations have shown that Titan and the other moons are gradually moving away from Saturn much faster than astronomers had previously estimated. By incorporating this increased migration rate into their calculations, the researchers concluded that this process affects the inclination of Saturn’s rotation axis: as its satellites move further away, the planet tilts more and more.
[...] The research team had already reached similar conclusions about the planet Jupiter, which is expected to undergo comparable tilting due to the migration of its four main moons and to resonance with the orbit of Uranus: over the next five billion years, the inclination of Jupiter’s axis could increase from 3° to more than 30°.
Journal References:
1.) Melaine Saillenfest, Giacomo Lari, Gwenaël Boué. The large obliquity of Saturn explained by the fast migration of Titan, Nature Astronomy (DOI: 10.1038/s41550-020-01284-x)
2.) Melaine Saillenfest, Giacomo Lari, Ariane Courtot. The future large obliquity of Jupiter [open], Astronomy & Astrophysics (DOI: 10.1051/0004-6361/202038432)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 23, @02:59PM (1 child)
I don't get it. When the moons move further away from the planet, they exert a smaller gravitational effect on the planet, yes? So wouldn't the conclusion then be that Saturn's tilt is held in check by its moons, and that it's the loss of their influence that causes the planet to tilt further?
In fact, even TFA says so (yes, I apologize for reading it):
So it seems it's not the motion of its moons that caused the tilt, but the effect of the other nearby massive planets? To declare myself even more of an alien to this site, I even read the second reference:
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Saturday January 23, @06:39PM
Something else that doesn't add up is claiming that Jupiter and Uranus are in a resonance, and likewise, Saturn and Neptune are in a resonance. I checked the orbital periods. Uranus orbits the sun once for every 7.08 times that Jupiter orbits the sun. That doesn't sound like any resonance at all. No, 7.08 is not close enough to 7 to count as a 7:1 resonance. Saturn and Neptune are 5.59:1, also not a resonance.
Do they mean something weirder, that Saturn's rotational period is somehow in resonance with Neptune's orbital period? Or perhaps they mean that Saturn has a "wobble", an axial precession, much like Earth's 26,000 year wobble?