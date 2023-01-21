from the R.I.P. dept.
Mira Furlan has passed away - at the age of 65 - far too young.
Babylon 5 is one of the great stories - top notch writing and acting - and Mira's portrayal of Delenn is memorable.
Good bye and thank you.
Mira Furlan, 'Lost' and 'Babylon 5' actress, dead at 65:
Actress Mira Furlan, best known for her roles in the television series "Lost" and "Babylon 5," has died. She was 65.
Furlan's Twitter account confirmed her passing on Thursday with a photo that included her death date as Jan. 20. It also shared a past quote from Furlan.
"I look at the stars. It's a clear night and the Milky Way seems so near. That's where I'll be going soon. 'We're all star stuff', I suddenly remember Delenn's line from Joe's script. Not a bad prospect. I am not afraid. In the meantime, let me close my eyes and sense the beauty around me. And take that breath under the dark sky full of stars. Breathe in. Breathe out. That's all," the quote reads.
[...] "Very few people knew that side of Mira: the fiery, fearless side that fought ceaselessly for art. She brought all of those traits to Delenn, and in turn I tried to write speeches for her that would allow her to comment on what was happening to her homeland without calling it out by name," Straczynski wrote.
Mira Furlan, ‘Babylon 5’ and ‘Lost’ Actress, Dies at 65:
Mira Furlan, best known for her roles as Delenn on “Babylon 5” and Danielle Rousseau on “Lost,” died on Wednesday. She was 65.
Her Twitter account announced[*] the news on Thursday, and “Babylon 5” creator J. Michael Straczynski posted a tribute to the actress later that night.
[...] While a cause of death has yet not been revealed, Straczynski said the cast and crew of “Babylon 5” had “known for some time now that Mira’s health was fading.” “We kept hoping that she would improve,” he wrote. “In a group email sent to the cast a while back, I heard that she might be improving.”
However, Straczynski said he later got the call from “Babylon 5” co-star Peter Jurasik that Furlan’s husband, director Goran Gajić, was “bringing her home.”
“Mira was a good and kind woman, a stunningly talented performer, and a friend to everyone in the cast and crew of ‘Babylon 5,’ and we are all devastated by the news,” he wrote. “The cast members with whom she was especially close since the show’s end will need room to process this moment, so please be gentle if they are unresponsive for a time. We have been down this road too often, and it only gets harder.”
She will be missed. Babylon 5 was one of those formative series for me as a teenager. I will remember her face forever.
I feel the same about Peter Falk. Whereas this article just made be go "wtf is Mira Furlan, wtf is Babylon 5 and wtf cares?" But I recognize my bias: different generation :)