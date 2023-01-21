Actress Mira Furlan, best known for her roles in the television series "Lost" and "Babylon 5," has died. She was 65.

Furlan's Twitter account confirmed her passing on Thursday with a photo that included her death date as Jan. 20. It also shared a past quote from Furlan.

"I look at the stars. It's a clear night and the Milky Way seems so near. That's where I'll be going soon. 'We're all star stuff', I suddenly remember Delenn's line from Joe's script. Not a bad prospect. I am not afraid. In the meantime, let me close my eyes and sense the beauty around me. And take that breath under the dark sky full of stars. Breathe in. Breathe out. That's all," the quote reads.

[...] "Very few people knew that side of Mira: the fiery, fearless side that fought ceaselessly for art. She brought all of those traits to Delenn, and in turn I tried to write speeches for her that would allow her to comment on what was happening to her homeland without calling it out by name," Straczynski wrote.