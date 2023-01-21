from the no-rush-though dept.
Could we harness energy from black holes?:
A remarkable prediction of Einstein's theory of general relativity -- the theory that connects space, time and gravity -- is that rotating black holes have enormous amounts of energy available to be tapped.
[...] [Now] physicists Luca Comisso of Columbia University and Felipe Asenjo of the Universidad Adolfo Ibáñez in Chile have found a new way to extract energy from black holes by breaking and rejoining magnetic field lines near the event horizon, the point at which nothing, not even light, can escape a black hole's gravitational pull.
"Black holes are commonly surrounded by a hot 'soup' of plasma particles that carry a magnetic field," said Comisso. "Our theory shows that when magnetic field lines disconnect and reconnect in just the right way, they can accelerate plasma particles to negative energies, and large amounts of black hole energy can be extracted."
The U.S. National Science Foundation-funded research results could allow astronomers to better estimate the spin of black holes and possibly discover a source of energy for the needs of an advanced civilization, Comisso said.
[...] "Thousands or millions of years from now, humanity might be able to survive around a black hole without harnessing energy from stars," Comisso said. "It is essentially a technological problem. If we look at the physics, there is nothing that prevents it."
Luca Comisso, Felipe A. Asenjo. Magnetic reconnection as a mechanism for energy extraction from rotating black holes, Physical Review D (DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevD.103.023014)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 24, @01:02PM (4 children)
> ... there is nothing that prevents it.
Except that anything in proximity to a black hole also turns into a "hot 'soup' of plasma particles".
And/or is torn apart by tidal forces?
Or ??
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 24, @01:05PM (1 child)
I didn't even know we were actually sure black holes existed. Did someone get an image of one yet?
(Score: 2) by martyb on Sunday January 24, @01:46PM
Yes, apparently: Black Hole Image Makes History; NASA Telescopes Coordinate Observation [nasa.gov]
See, also our previous coverage at: Event Horizon Telescope Team Releases First Image of a Black Hole [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday January 24, @01:37PM (1 child)
I think it's possible to approach a black hole if it's supermassive and doesn't have a death trap of hot plasma moving around at light speed near it.
How to harness gravitational energy from a real life black hole? That's somebody else's problem.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Sunday January 24, @02:03PM
It's Hole of Color, you insensitive clod!
(Score: 2) by legont on Sunday January 24, @01:25PM (1 child)
Looks like a black hole is a good candidate for an Alcubierre drive energy source.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 24, @02:03PM
it's not *that* kind of negative energy.
abstract calls it "negative relative to infinity", which is not a term I'm familiar with, but it looks like a specific notion that's meaningful in the context of spinning black wholes.
as far as I know, the Alcubierre drive requires negative absolute energy, i.e. negative rest mass.