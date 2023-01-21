Stories
Harnessing Energy from Black Holes

posted by requerdanos on Sunday January 24, @12:55PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the no-rush-though dept.
Science

upstart writes in with an IRC submission for c0lo:

Could we harness energy from black holes?:

A remarkable prediction of Einstein's theory of general relativity -- the theory that connects space, time and gravity -- is that rotating black holes have enormous amounts of energy available to be tapped.

[...] [Now] physicists Luca Comisso of Columbia University and Felipe Asenjo of the Universidad Adolfo Ibáñez in Chile have found a new way to extract energy from black holes by breaking and rejoining magnetic field lines near the event horizon, the point at which nothing, not even light, can escape a black hole's gravitational pull.

"Black holes are commonly surrounded by a hot 'soup' of plasma particles that carry a magnetic field," said Comisso. "Our theory shows that when magnetic field lines disconnect and reconnect in just the right way, they can accelerate plasma particles to negative energies, and large amounts of black hole energy can be extracted."

The U.S. National Science Foundation-funded research results could allow astronomers to better estimate the spin of black holes and possibly discover a source of energy for the needs of an advanced civilization, Comisso said.

[...] "Thousands or millions of years from now, humanity might be able to survive around a black hole without harnessing energy from stars," Comisso said. "It is essentially a technological problem. If we look at the physics, there is nothing that prevents it."

Journal Reference:
Luca Comisso, Felipe A. Asenjo. Magnetic reconnection as a mechanism for energy extraction from rotating black holes, Physical Review D (DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevD.103.023014)

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 24, @01:02PM (4 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 24, @01:02PM (#1104465)

    > ... there is nothing that prevents it.

    Except that anything in proximity to a black hole also turns into a "hot 'soup' of plasma particles".
    And/or is torn apart by tidal forces?
    Or ??

  • (Score: 2) by legont on Sunday January 24, @01:25PM (1 child)

    by legont (4179) Subscriber Badge on Sunday January 24, @01:25PM (#1104470)

    they can accelerate plasma particles to *negative* energies

    Looks like a black hole is a good candidate for an Alcubierre drive energy source.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 24, @02:03PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 24, @02:03PM (#1104476)

      it's not *that* kind of negative energy.
      abstract calls it "negative relative to infinity", which is not a term I'm familiar with, but it looks like a specific notion that's meaningful in the context of spinning black wholes.

      as far as I know, the Alcubierre drive requires negative absolute energy, i.e. negative rest mass.

