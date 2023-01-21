The specialists have discovered one more crack at the International Space Station and suspect that yet another one exists, ISS Russian Segment head Vladimir Solovyov told [news channel] Rossiya-24.

"So far, we have found one place and suspect another, where as some kind of leak exists. We must bring a powerful microscope on a cargo spacecraft and use to examine this place. We are not totally certain so far," Solovyov said.

[...] "We are working on it, of course. We understand clearly that these places are at issue. The[sic] are indeed not airtight, we understand that there could be some other places, but there is no horror in that, I can say it responsible[sic] as the mission head," he assured.