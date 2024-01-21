Stories
Discord-Stealing Malware Invades NPM Packages

posted by martyb on Monday January 25, @03:38AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the validate-your-source,-Luke! dept.
Security

Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story.

Discord-Stealing Malware Invades npm Packages":

The CursedGrabber malware has infiltrated the open-source software code repository.

Three malicious software packages have been published to npm, a code repository for JavaScript developers to share and reuse code blocks. The packages represent a supply-chain threat given that they may be used as building blocks in various web applications; any applications corrupted by the code can steal tokens and other information from Discord users, researchers said.

Discord is designed for creating communities on the web, called “servers,” either as standalone forums or as part of another website. Users communicate with voice calls, video calls, text messaging, media and files. Discord “bots” are central to its function; these are AIs that can be programmed to moderate discussion forums, welcome and guide new members, police rule-breakers and perform community outreach. They’re also used to add features to the server, such as music, games, polls, prizes and more.

Discord tokens are used inside bot code to send commands back and forth to the Discord API, which in turn controls bot actions. If a Discord token is stolen, it would allow an attacker to hack the server.

As of Friday, the packages (named an0n-chat-lib, discord-fix and sonatype, all published by “scp173-deleted”) were still available for download. They make use of brandjacking and typosquatting to lure developers into thinking they’re legitimate. There is also “clear evidence that the malware campaign was using a Discord bot to generate fake download counts for the packages to make them appear more popular to potential users,” according to researchers at Sonatype.

See also: CursedGrabber strikes again: Sonatype spots new malware campaign against Software Supply Chains.

Original Submission


«  One Hull Crack Located in ISS, Another One Suspected
