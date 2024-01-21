Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Microsoft Patents Chatbot Technology to Revive Dead Loved Ones

posted by Fnord666 on Monday January 25, @11:09AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the prior-art? dept.
/dev/random

upstart writes in with an IRC submission for FatPhil:

Microsoft patents chatbot technology to revive dead loved ones:

Microsoft has been granted a patent that would allow the company to make a chatbot using the personal information of deceased people.

The patent describes creating a bot based on the "images, voice data, social media posts, electronic messages", and more personal information.

"The specific person [who the chat bot represents] may correspond to a past or present entity (or a version thereof), such as a friend, a relative, an acquaintance, a celebrity, a fictional character, a historical figure, a random entity etc", it goes on to say.

"The specific person may also correspond to oneself (e.g., the user creating/training the chat bot," Microsoft also describes – implying that living users could train a digital replacement in the event of their death.

Original Submission


«  Record-Breaking Laser Link Could Provide Test Of Einstein's Theory

Related Stories

by
Microsoft Patents Chatbot Technology to Revive Dead Loved Ones | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.