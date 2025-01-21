Newly discovered giant galaxies dwarf the Milky Way:
Our universe may be filled with unseen giants. Astronomers have discovered two giant radio galaxies, which are some of the largest-known objects in the universe. This revelation suggests that the enormous galaxies may be more common than previously believed.
[...] Giant radio galaxies [are] rare and have jets [that flow perpendicularly to the galaxy's disk] that exceed 22 times the size of our Milky Way galaxy. The Milky Way is a barred spiral galaxy, which is also fairly common, and looks like it sounds: a spiral-shaped galaxy with a central bar-shaped structure made of stars.
Now, astronomers have found two giant radio galaxies in a rather small patch of sky.
"We found these giant radio galaxies in a region of sky which is only about 4 times the area of the full Moon," said Jacinta Delhaize, lead study author and research fellow at the University of Cape Town, in a statement. "Based on our current knowledge of the density of giant radio galaxies in the sky, the probability of finding two of them in this region is less than 0.0003 per cent. This means that giant radio galaxies are probably far more common than we thought!"
Four faint objects have been found (archive) by astronomers while mapping the sky in radio frequencies. The objects
are highly circular and brighter along their edges. And they're unlike any class of astronomical object ever seen before.
The objects, which look like distant ring-shaped islands, have been dubbed odd radio circles, or ORCs, for their shape and overall peculiarity. Astronomers don't yet know exactly how far away these ORCs are, but they could be linked to distant galaxies. All objects were found away from the Milky Way's galactic plane and are around 1 arcminute across (for comparison, the moon's diameter is 31 arcminutes).
The ORCs were discovered in the Pilot Survey of the Evolutionary Map of the Universe(EMU), which is using the Australian Square Kilometre Array Pathfinder(ASKAP) radio telescope array in Mid-Western Australia to make a census of radio sources in the sky.
Possible explanations considered in the source paper include
- Imaging Artifacts
- Supernova Remnants
- Galactic Planetary Nebulae
- Face-on Star-forming galaxy or ring galaxy
- Lobe from a double-lobed radio galaxy, viewed side-on
- Lobe from a double-lobed radio galaxy, viewed end-on
- A bent-tail radio galaxy
- Einstein Ring
- Ring around Wolf-Rayet star
- Cluster Halo
- Galactic Wind Termination Shock
These are examined in detail and variously discarded.
The submitted paper concludes that the ORCs likely "represent a new type of object found in radio-astronomy images" or "a new category of a known phenomenon" (possibly both.)
A paper describing the objects has been submitted to the preprint site arXiv
We've mapped a million previously undiscovered galaxies beyond the Milky Way. Take the virtual tour here.:
Astronomers have mapped about a million previously undiscovered galaxies beyond the Milky Way, in the most detailed survey of the southern sky ever carried out using radio waves.
The Rapid ASKAP Continuum Survey (or RACS) has placed the CSIRO's Australian SKA Pathfinder radio telescope (ASKAP) firmly on the international astronomy map.
While past surveys have taken years to complete, ASKAP's RACS survey was conducted in less than two weeks — smashing previous records for speed. Data gathered have produced images five times more sensitive and twice as detailed as previous ones.
[...] The CSIRO's RACS survey is an amazing advance made possible by huge leaps in space tech. The ASKAP radio telescope, which became fully operational in February last year, was designed for speed.
[...] Over the next few years, ASKAP is expected to conduct even more sensitive surveys in different wavelength bands.
In the meantime, the RACS survey catalogue is greatly improving our knowledge of the radio sky. It'll continue to be a key resource for researchers around the world.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Monday January 25, @11:40PM
We've been told for years the sun is an average (at best, based on polls by the most woke galaxies) star. Is it any surprise our galaxy is at best an average (at best, based on polls by the most woke univeres) galaxy?
When this virus is over I still want some of you to stay away from me.
(Score: 2) by gawdonblue on Tuesday January 26, @12:06AM
Two giant radio galaxies in a smallish section of space - "probably far more common than we thought". Can this be extrapolated from this sample?