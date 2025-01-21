from the we've-always-done-it-this-way dept.
Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
After analyzing the techniques current being used in higher education, [researchers] are calling for a pragmatic and evidence-based approach instead.
Professor Phil Newton, director of learning and teaching at of Swansea University Medical School, said, "Higher education is how we train those who carry out important professional roles in our society. There are now more than 200 million students in HE worldwide and this number is likely to double again over the next decade.
"Given the size, impact, importance and cost of HE, it would be reasonable to assume that policies and practices employed are the best available, based upon rigorous evidence. However, this does not appear to be the case."
[...] Prof Newton added "There is an abundance of academic literature on higher education, stretching back decades. We owe it to all involved in education to ensure that this can best inform innovation and improvement, in a way that allows for professional judgment and a consideration of context.
"This could be achieved by adopting principles of pragmatic, evidence-based higher education."
The researchers' recommendations include, among other things, skills-based development for faculty, cost/benefit analysis of effective approaches, and, of course, "increased funding" to look into the matter further.
Journal Reference:
Newton, Philip M., Da Silva, Ana, Berry, Sam. The Case for Pragmatic Evidence-Based Higher Education: A Useful Way Forward?, Frontiers in Education (DOI: 10.3389/feduc.2020.583157)
(Score: 3, Insightful) by aristarchus on Tuesday January 26, @02:22AM (2 children)
These are not "experts", they are salesmen, entrepreneurs, businessmen, assassins. Do not let them kill higher education, and turn it into a Vo-tech for Web designers! I beg you!
Tu Quoque, o Buteo buteo?
(Score: 0) by Ethanol-fueled on Tuesday January 26, @02:53AM
As a fairly recent CS grad, I know that's exactly what higher ed has become. Money allocated toward the college that could be better spent on students is instead spent on Jewish middlemen in bullshit overpaid administrative positions, each doing nothing to justify their 200K/yr salaries. Also pretty much what the Jews did to to healthcare once Obama let them burrow into that one, too, so don't bother asking when and why your formerly $20 copays magically became $65 each and now even with insurance you're going bankrupt for a hernia removal.
Not that fixing that overpaid middlemen stuffing problem in particular would solve the other problems of Jewish Bolsheviks and Chinese Maoists having a stranglehold on instructor demographics and the schools' curricula.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 26, @02:56AM
They have valid concerns. From TFA:
In my experience as an instructor, these are valid criticisms. There really isn't a lot of formal training for new faculty. They also generally don't get that training as TAs. Instead, instructors generally teach a particular way because it's what they experienced when they were students.
A lot of college classes are taught using methods that aren't particularly effective. Students don't get a lot out of many of their classes. There is an abundance of research about how to teach college classes more effectively, but that information doesn't get passed along to instructors. Administrators are good at throwing money at commercial solutions that are pitched to them but don't seem to do a good job of training faculty to use those solutions. Perhaps that money would be better spent on training faculty in pedagogical best practices.
Teaching also isn't a particularly large factor in determining whether faculty receive tenure. There's a reason it's called "publish or perish." That limits the incentive faculty have to seek out information about effective teaching practices on their own, when they're expected to focus on publishing papers and writing grant proposals. If career advancement is based on publishing and obtaining funding, it's understandable that faculty don't focus nearly as much on teaching. Replacing tenure track positions with adjunct faculty to cut costs doesn't help, either. Adjuncts get paid less, so they have to do a lot more teaching to pay their bills, meaning they can't give as much attention to teaching any particular class well.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by c0lo on Tuesday January 26, @02:25AM (4 children)
Stop right there - if your purpose is to get social drones at the end of the school, you are right.
But then... don't call that education, you moron. And prepare to be disappointed by your "pragmatic approach", it wasn't training that produced advances in science.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 26, @02:49AM (2 children)
Right, because Crick, Watson, and Franklin each had zero training, and were autodidacts. /s
(Score: 0) by Ethanol-fueled on Tuesday January 26, @02:55AM
Oliver Heaviside was an autodidact and he singlehandedly invented modern electrical engineering as we know it.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday January 26, @02:58AM
Autodidacts mean they got their education by their own. And indeed, they didn't use a "master" to "train" them.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday January 26, @03:05AM
Just note where the authors come from: Swansea University Medical School.
Medicine does rely heavy on training indeed. Just that Mr. Phil Newton doesn't seem able to conceive:
1. there are other fields in which training doesn't produce outcomes - because those fields don't rely as much on skills but on thinking
2. even medicine require thinking critically and, possible, outside the norms that were drilled into one during training.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 26, @02:58AM
Making higher education 'flexible' should not mean lowering it to a tradeschool for a specific vocation.
A University is supposed to make you a generalist so that the trade is easy, but also morphable to something else when the need arrises.
Generalist means some knowledge in both Stem and liberal arts. I fear is is possible to get a degree which eliminates the bulk of the first, but not the later. That might be something to fix? (Engineers should have to take English and Politics, but artists should have to have a basic understanding of pyhsics and chemistry.)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 26, @02:58AM
Put a note that "HE" means "higher education."