Futuristic sleeping pods for homeless people installed in German city:
Windproof and waterproof sleep pods have been installed in the streets of a German city in order to house the homeless.
The wood and steel cabins, which can fit up to two people, protect against the cold, wind, and humidity. They also guarantee fresh air circulation.
[...] The capsules are also equipped with solar panels, and are connected to a radio network, allowing occupants to communicate without dependency of mobile networks.
The creators of the “Ulmer Nest” have stated that it is made with those who cannot access usual homeless shelters in mind, either due to psychological factors or because they have a pet, for example.
They also note that there was a delay in installation due to the pandemic, but that they were able to install the pods in time for “the coldest nights”.
The article features a photo of one of the pods, which resemble pentagonal prisms in shape.
The project has a web site that defaults to German, but also has an English translation of most parts of the site.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 26, @10:32PM (2 children)
That sort of thing is great if poverty is the only problem.
It fails when there are people who fail to respect property and/or people. The solar cells will get spray painted, the pods will be flipped over or ignited for fun, they will be used to dispose of garbage, etc.
(Score: 2) by fakefuck39 on Tuesday January 26, @10:54PM (1 child)
...Says the retard without a passport.
"There are no homeless people in Japan."
-says me, a guy who has lived in Japan.
this is mostly because people aren't complete retarded fuckheads, and because their families take care of their families, unlike here, where both the black and white trash don't qualify as parents - only as egg and sperm donors. But mainly because they pride themselves in working and don't expect handouts and welfare - they do a job, and they do it well (albeit very inefficiently). And because companies take care of employees, who are not replaceable, and are not disposable - even if they literally sit there and do nothing all day.
That sort of thing does not fail in Germany. Where I have lots of friends, a girl I dated for years, and have spent much time. The solar cells will not get spray painted, ignited for fun, or filled with garbage. Why? Oh, you answered that yourself. Because the homeless in Germany have respect for property and people, and are grateful for the shelter - they're not going to trash their place to sleep safely and go back to their cardboard box.
What you're thinking of is some idiot like yourself becoming homeless, in your own country. And to make yourself feel better about your own country, you're assuming people in other countries are the same as here. They're not. Do try getting on a plane to more than Florida sometimes.
But yes, depart some advice on us, about other countries, guy who has clearly never left his.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 26, @11:04PM
You get a coffin either way.
In Germany, https://www.ulmernest.de/ [ulmernest.de]
In Japan, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Karoshi [wikipedia.org]
Deciding which is better, is left as an exercise for the reader.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Tuesday January 26, @10:45PM (1 child)
more pictures available here [boredpanda.com]
If two people are using these at one time, they will really have to like each other..
There is also no heating - from the "faq" page [ulmernest.de]:
In Germany and other parts of Europe, it can get very cold [orissapost.com]
Books are a poor substitute for female companionship, but they are easier to find. P Rothfuss “The Wise Man's Fear"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 26, @11:00PM
A final solution? [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 26, @10:48PM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=33q1dgkEszg [youtube.com]