Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Meet the People Paying $55 Million Each to Fly to the Space Station

posted by requerdanos on Wednesday January 27, @02:56AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the such-a-deal! dept.
News

upstart writes in with an IRC submission:

Meet the people paying $55 million each to fly to the space station:

Two are grandfathers, the other has three young children. All three are extremely wealthy, with the means to pay the $55 million ticket price for an eight-day stay on the International Space Station. They are the first would-be spaceflight crew comprised entirely of private citizens in a mission to the station.

Sometime early next year, if all goes according to plan, the trio — Larry Connor, the managing partner of the Connor Group, a real estate investment firm based in Ohio; Mark Pathy, the chief executive of Mavrik Corp., a Canadian investment firm; and Eytan Stibbe, a businessman and former Israeli Air Force fighter pilot — will lift off from the Kennedy Space Center aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft for what is scheduled to be an eight-day stay on the International Space Station.

Accompanying them will be Michael López-Alegría, a former NASA astronaut who flew to space four times and is now a vice president of Axiom Space, the Houston-based company that is coordinating their trip to space. López-Alegría is overseeing their training and will serve as the mission’s commander.

[...] Pathy and Connor traveled to Cape Canaveral last year to witness SpaceX’s first launch of astronauts. It was the first time either of them had been to a rocket launch, and both said they were awestruck.

“You feel that sound in your chest,” Pathy said. “And for me, especially, I’m thinking that was going to be me in a few months. It was a really exciting and intense experience.”

Axiom Space at Wikipedia.

Original Submission


«  Mozilla Developer Network Documentation "Opened" (Abandoned)
Meet the People Paying $55 Million Each to Fly to the Space Station | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 27, @03:17AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 27, @03:17AM (#1105348)

    -nomsg

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 27, @03:20AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 27, @03:20AM (#1105349)

      Surprised they aren't sending their wives.

(1)