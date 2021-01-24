from the sharks-not-included dept.
SpaceX adds laser links to Starlink satellites to serve Earth's polar areas
SpaceX has begun launching Starlink satellites with laser links that will help provide broadband coverage in polar regions. As SpaceX CEO Elon Musk wrote on Twitter on Sunday, these satellites "have laser links between the satellites, so no ground stations are needed over the poles."
The laser links are included in 10 Starlink satellites just launched into polar orbits. The launch came two weeks after SpaceX received Federal Communications Commission approval to launch the 10 satellites into polar orbits at an altitude of 560km.
"All sats launched next year will have laser links," Musk wrote in another tweet yesterday, indicating that the laser systems will become standard on Starlink satellites in 2022. For now, SpaceX is only including laser links on polar satellites. "Only our polar sats have lasers this year & are v0.9," Musk wrote.
Also at Wccftech.
Previously: SpaceX Successfully Launches Most Single-Mission Satellites Ever: 143 [Updates: 2]
Related Stories
[2021-01-24 16:56:40 UTC: UPDATE 2]
SpaceX successfully launched its Falcon 9 rocket at 10:30 ET (1630 UTC). The booster -- its 5th flight -- successfully landed on the drone ship Of Course I Still Love You. All 143 of the satellites on board were released at their scheduled times. Lastly, both fairing halves were successfully caught by the recovery ships Ms Tree and Ms Chief
[2021-01-23 14:37:05 UTC: UPDATE 1]
Although SpaceX pressed ahead with fueling of the Falcon 9 booster on Saturday morning, the company scrubbed the launch attempt of the Transporter-1 mission a few minutes before the window opened due to weather. Conditions at Cape Canaveral violated the electrical field rule for a safe launch. The company now plans to try to launch again on Sunday morning, with the launch window opening at 10am ET (15:00 UTC).
Original story appears below.