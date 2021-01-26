from the browser-non-grata dept.
Linux users are more likely than most to be familiar with Chromium, Google's the free and open source web project that serves as the basis for their wildly popular Chrome. Since the project's inception over a decade ago, users have been able to compile the BSD licensed code into a browser that's almost the same as the closed-source Chrome. As such, most distributions offer their own package for the browser and some even include it in the base install. Unfortunately, that may be changing soon.
[...] To the average Chromium user, this doesn't sound like much of a problem. In fact, you might even assume it doesn't apply to you. The language used in the post makes it sound like Google is referring to browsers which are spun off of the Chromium codebase, and at least in part, they are. But the search giant is also using this opportunity to codify their belief that the only official Chromium builds are the ones that they provide themselves. With that simple change, anyone using a distribution-specific build of Chromium just became persona non grata.
Source: https://hackaday.com/2021/01/26/whats-the-deal-with-chromium-on-linux-google-at-odds-with-package-maintainers/
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday January 27, @03:28PM
Ah, I see, the official open source is more open source than the open source in Linux distros; did I get it right?
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday January 27, @03:30PM (1 child)
I've not figured out why I even want to sync my stuff. Use Google's servers to store my data, so they can mine it more efficiently? Preposterous. I can do the same for myself with a USB drive for laptops and desktops. Portable devices? I can sit in front of my desktop, and sync the phone to it, without Google's help.
I'd be just as happy if the code wasn't in the browser. That way, I'm sure it's not syncing on it's own, behind my back.
Maybe Firefox will drop syncing capability as well, because it's a potential invasion of privacy?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 27, @03:40PM
Yeah, this seems like a great move. Something seems fishy with the story, and I'm not sure I fully believe that packagers are all that outraged about sync not being available. I suspect some ulterior motives for this 'media' story that's been floating around.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 27, @03:39PM
Eagerly adopted whatever Google spat out. Guess those same people were dopes.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday January 27, @03:43PM
Moz is shitting the bed in nearly every possible way, Google is covering the remaining ways with Evil, and none of the non-Chrome/Firefox-based browsers see enough development to make them even halfassed viable. Fuck em, I'm going back to lynx.
"Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that."
(Score: 2) by Marand on Wednesday January 27, @03:56PM
Google got what it wanted from letting distros package a functioning Chromium: devs and users accustomed to living in and working on Google's ecosystem for free, making it easier to slowly starve the competition of their users and resources. Now that all the competition is essentially gone (with everyone either using Google's browser as a base or completely reliant on its monetary handouts to survive) they no longer need that support or goodwill, so fuck you, they own the internet now and they're altering the deal. It's the IE5/6 dark age all over again, except Google's arguably more hostile to users and developers than Microsoft has ever been.
Whenever something like this happens I'm reminded of this article [medium.com] about Google's habit of deprecating and killing things with no respect for anyone else. Especially this bit: