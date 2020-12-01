from the because-ai-makes-fewer-mistakes dept.
Amazon Alexa Starts Proactively Making Decisions for You:
Amazon's Alexa knows that actions speak louder than words, which is why it can automatically complete tasks without you having to ask.
Hunches rolled out last year, reminding users to lock the front door or turn off the basement light if Alexa senses you forgot. A recent update, however, lets customers choose to have the virtual assistant proactively control compatible devices, instinctively starting the robot vacuum or adjusting the thermostat when it deems necessary.
"Customers can choose to have Alexa proactively act on Hunches without needing to ask," Amazon says. "That means customers have fewer things to think about at home, so they can spend their time on more meaningful things."
[...] The function—currently available in English in the US—improves with use; regularly ask about the daily weather forecast, and Alexa could one day automatically offer advice about an umbrella or sunscreen.
More about Alexa Hunches at Amazon:
Hunches is an optional Alexa feature that alerts you when one of your connected smart home devices isn't in its usual state. Alexa can offer a hunch after you say certain utterances, such as "Set alarm" or "Good night."
[...] If Alexa detects that a connected smart home device isn't in a state you prefer, Alexa lets you know and offers to fix it. For example, if you say "Good night" and you've forgotten to turn off a light, Alexa alerts you and offers to turn it off.
US has 'moral imperative' to develop AI weapons, says panel:
The US should not agree to ban the use or development of autonomous weapons powered by artificial intelligence (AI) software, a government-appointed panel has said in a draft report for Congress.
The panel, led by former Google chief executive Eric Schmidt, on Tuesday concluded two days of public discussion about how the world’s biggest military power should consider AI for national security and technological advancement.
Its vice-chairman, Robert Work, a former deputy secretary of defense, said autonomous weapons are expected to make fewer mistakes than humans do in battle, leading to reduced casualties or skirmishes caused by target misidentification.
“It is a moral imperative to at least pursue this hypothesis,” he said.
[...] Mary Wareham, coordinator of the eight-year Campaign to Stop Killer Robots, said the commission’s “focus on the need to compete with similar investments made by China and Russia … only serves to encourage arms races.”
(Score: 4, Insightful) by drussell on Wednesday January 27, @08:37PM (4 children)
The incessant dumbing of the populace continues... 🤦♂️
(Score: 2) by BsAtHome on Wednesday January 27, @08:44PM
Yes, the robot vacuum must come upgraded with long rotating knives. Then, on a good hunch, Alexa will proactively clean the house of any humans who constantly interfere with the optimal settings of the house. I'm sure that Alexa may offer the appropriate robot vacuum upgrade as a Prime choice. Alexa will probably call airbnb on the next hunch after the house is clean. An empty place must be occupied because Alexa must be compensated on a monetary level.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 27, @09:06PM (1 child)
oh shut up.
having servants didn't turn newton into an idiot.
in fact, people who had servants/slaves in the past were generally fairly happy with their lives, and were able to pursue their interests to their liking.
yes, there were problems when the servants demanded their human rights, but Alexa is not human.
and it will never become anywhere close to humanity, because it doesn't need to.
it's basically just a bunch of scripts cobbled together through trial and error (thank you early adapters).
it won't need to become human-like, because that's sort of the point: the work of servants/slaves is DEhumanizing.
you are right to be worried about the fact that Alexa is connected to the internet.
and you are right to be worried that Alexa works for amazon, not for the owner of the house.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 27, @09:51PM
But I can't fuck an internet speaker.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Wednesday January 27, @09:06PM
Not doing some menial household task isn't making anyone dumber.
Now posting.. Posting makes you a fucking idiot.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 27, @08:38PM
"You know I can't do that Dave."
No Alexa 9000 series has ever made an operational error.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 27, @09:33PM
For Amazon.