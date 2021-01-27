from the ups-and-downs dept.
The Complete Moron’s Guide to GameStop’s Stock Roller Coaster
Last week, an epic short squeeze had driven GameStop stock up to $40 a share, a roughly 1,500 percent increase from its low point nine months ago. Little did anyone know at the time that this would only be the beginning of the story.
As I write this, GameStop's stock price is hovering around $350, up another 775 percent or so since I wrote about this situation eight days ago. By the time you read this, that number may be horribly outdated, as the stock continues to bounce up and down with extreme volatility hour by hour (it dipped down as low as $61 and peaked as high as $159 on Friday).
The current stock price now gives the company a market cap of about $26 billion.
On the surface, that means the market currently thinks GameStop is worth more than twice as much now (during a potentially existential threat to brick and mortar game sales) as it was during the height of the Wii boom in late 2007, when console game downloads were barely a thing.
Melvin Capital, Hedge Fund Targeted by Reddit Board, Closes out of GameStop Short Position
Melvin Capital closed out its short position in GameStop on Tuesday afternoon after taking a huge loss, the hedge fund's manager told CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin.
GameStop, hedge funds' most-hated stock, was targeted by an army of retail investors who marshaled forces against short sellers in online chat rooms. In the Reddit forum "wallstreetbets" with more than 2 million subscribers, rookie investors encouraged each other to pile into GameStop's shares and call options, creating massive short squeezes in the stock.
CNBC could not confirm the amount of losses Melvin Capital took on the short position. Citadel and Point72 have infused close to $3 billion into Gabe Plotkin's hedge fund to shore up its finances. On Wednesday's "Squawk Box," Sorkin said Plotkin told him that speculation about a bankruptcy filing is false.
GameStop shares have soared more than 400% this week alone to $347.51 apiece, driving its January gains to 685%. The stock was worth just $6 four months ago.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 28, @05:03AM
I don't see a way out for the shorts.
The stock STILL has 140% of its float shorted. That means the short sellers need to buy 140% of all the shares ever issued in this company. And everyone knows that. The buying pressure on GME is going to be intense. Honestly I just thought about this today but was reading the reddit thing when it was at $60. Loaded up my fidelity account but decided it was gambling and closed it again. Now its at $350, fair enough I missed it. But theoretically I can't see shorts getting out - they need to buy 140% of ALL stocks issues while paying massive interest rates and getting margin called daily.
(Score: 4, Touché) by Arik on Thursday January 28, @05:04AM (4 children)
But this is hilarious story. A bunch of rich, well connected Wall Street jerkoffs got together and shorted gamestop. The way this is supposed to work, the way this "normally" works; is that they buy a bunch of shorts, everyone that notices folds, it sells short, and they now have a few more millions for hookers and blow.
Instead, a bunch of redit jackasses noticed what they were doing, countered their play (at approximately $500 each, against billionaires) and won the bet.
Oh noes. All these rich wall street assholes that have been preaching the free market for years suddenly think we need regulation.
This might be Russian interference!
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 28, @05:06AM (3 children)
Melvin Capital, Hedge Fund Targeted by Reddit Board, Closes out of GameStop Short Position
This is lies - there hasn't been enough volume to liquidate their position. Which nicely exposes the "friendly" relationship between The Money and The Media.
(Score: 1) by Arik on Thursday January 28, @05:09AM (2 children)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 28, @05:17AM (1 child)
Short is still at 140% of float. Nobody liquidated shit but News reports short positions are over, it's over, everyone go to bed, excitement over.
(Score: 2) by Arik on Thursday January 28, @05:22AM
Deals not yet closed, still /possible/ rich dicks can unload with less loss.
Not feeling it but I'm no stock expert.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 28, @05:31AM (1 child)
The trufax complete moron story goes more like this.
A "fair" price for the stock might be about $40. But some billionaires' kids in charge of hedge funds decided they could send it to 0 by shorting it. To do this they borrow millions shares and sell them at lower and lower prices to drive the price to zero. Once it's zero they return the grand sum of 0 to the owners of the shares and keep whatever they got selling it.
Typical frat billionaire investor morning play before moving onto blow and hookers.
(Score: 1) by hemocyanin on Thursday January 28, @05:40AM
Yeah and there are rumblings to make it illegal, or at least hard, for those fat cats to lose money. https://www.nasdaq.com/articles/gamestop-trading-ought-to-be-halted-for-30-days-one-regulator-says-2021-01-27 [nasdaq.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 28, @05:33AM (1 child)
Please make your predictions of what you expect the Biden administration to do today, instead of creating some sort of ad-hoc mental gymnastic rationalization that the media will feed you after the fact.
The corporate media and Wallstreet are both turning to the Biden administration, who they donated a fuck ton to, to save them from the peasants. What do you think will happen?
And similarly all of this is being sourced from WallStreetBets [reddit.com], a subreddit. Right now Reddit leadership is overtly in support of this. What do you think will be this little subreddit's ultimate fate?
(Score: 1) by hemocyanin on Thursday January 28, @05:42AM
Federal prosecution. I mean, if they can prosecute a guy over posting memes in 2016, who can't they prosecute?
https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/social-media-influencer-charged-election-interference-stemming-voter-disinformation-campaign [justice.gov]
