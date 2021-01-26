A major security hole in the Sudo utility could be abused by unprivileged users to gain root privileges on the vulnerable host, Qualys reports.

Designed to allow users to run programs with the security privileges of another user (by default superuser, hence the name, which is derived from 'superuser do'), Sudo is present in major Unix- and Linux-based operating systems out there.

Tracked as CVE-2021-3156, the recently identified vulnerability, which Qualys refers to as "Baron Samedit," was introduced in July 2011, and can be exploited to gain root privileges using a default Sudo configuration.

This means that an attacker able to compromise a low-privileged account on the machine could abuse the vulnerability to gain root access.

All legacy versions of Sudo, from 1.8.2 to 1.8.31p2, as well as the utility's stable releases from 1.9.0 to 1.9.5p1 are affected, in their default configuration.

[...] Qualys, which provides an in-depth technical analysis of the vulnerability, has published a proof-of-concept video to demonstrate how the issue can be exploited.