Ten-Year Old Sudo Vulnerability Gives Root Privileges on Host:
A major security hole in the Sudo utility could be abused by unprivileged users to gain root privileges on the vulnerable host, Qualys reports.
Designed to allow users to run programs with the security privileges of another user (by default superuser, hence the name, which is derived from 'superuser do'), Sudo is present in major Unix- and Linux-based operating systems out there.
Tracked as CVE-2021-3156, the recently identified vulnerability, which Qualys refers to as "Baron Samedit," was introduced in July 2011, and can be exploited to gain root privileges using a default Sudo configuration.
This means that an attacker able to compromise a low-privileged account on the machine could abuse the vulnerability to gain root access.
All legacy versions of Sudo, from 1.8.2 to 1.8.31p2, as well as the utility's stable releases from 1.9.0 to 1.9.5p1 are affected, in their default configuration.
[...] Qualys, which provides an in-depth technical analysis of the vulnerability, has published a proof-of-concept video to demonstrate how the issue can be exploited.
Also at Bleeping Computer.
CVE-2021-3156: Heap-Based Buffer Overflow in Sudo (Baron Samedit)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 28, @07:44AM
I just need it to put bitcoin miners on my coworkers' computers. No harm intended.
(Score: 2) by engblom on Thursday January 28, @07:55AM (3 children)
I have said it many times, we need to put all effort we can on getting away from C. If one does not consider Rust to be mature enough, then put effort into making Rust a viable solution or any other safer language of choice. It is frustrating me that so little effort is put into getting rid of C. We have had this problem with insecure programs and even operating systems made in C for so long time.
Die hard C fans will flame me for this and claim how good they are at writing C. Yes, you can use all kind of safety techniques and libraries but as there are still some not using those techniques and libraries we will have to live with insecure programs. And honestly, even the most smart C coders do mistakes. By moving away from C you get rid of big classes of bugs. And yes, you can still make bugs in Rust or any other safer language, that is no question, but there are fewer classes of bugs you will see and most other languages will cause the program to crash when a bug is made rather than continuing in an unsafe way.
A few decades ago, when I also was a C fan I read Unix Haters Handbook for a gag, but now I do see they had a point when it comes to C. It is a horrible language.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 28, @08:32AM (2 children)
C++
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 28, @08:36AM (1 child)
Plus plus? Sounds like marketing speak.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 28, @08:42AM
Double plus good. You can use OO for moar safety in ur code.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday January 28, @07:59AM (1 child)
$ sudo --version
Sudo version 1.8.27
Sudoers policy plugin version 1.8.27
Sudoers file grammar version 46
Sudoers I/O plugin version 1.8.27
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ocb-S26BdRA
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 28, @08:33AM
