Should a self-driving car kill the baby or the grandma? Depends on where you're from.:
In 2014 researchers at the MIT Media Lab designed an experiment called Moral Machine. The idea was to create a game-like platform that would crowdsource people's decisions on how self-driving cars should prioritize lives in different variations of the "trolley problem." In the process, the data generated would provide insight into the collective ethical priorities of different cultures.
The researchers never predicted the experiment's viral reception. Four years after the platform went live, millions of people in 233 countries and territories have logged 40 million decisions, making it one of the largest studies ever done on global moral preferences.
A new paper published in Nature presents the analysis of that data and reveals how much cross-cultural ethics diverge on the basis of culture, economics, and geographic location.
[...] Awad hopes the results will also help technologists think more deeply about the ethics of AI beyond self-driving cars. "We used the trolley problem because it's a very good way to collect this data, but we hope the discussion of ethics don't stay within that theme," he said. "The discussion should move to risk analysis—about who is at more risk or less risk—instead of saying who's going to die or not, and also about how bias is happening." How these results could translate into the more ethical design and regulation of AI is something he hopes to study more in the future.
"In the last two, three years more people have started talking about the ethics of AI," Awad said. "More people have started becoming aware that AI could have different ethical consequences on different groups of people. The fact that we see people engaged with this—I think that that's something promising."
Journal Reference:
Edmond Awad, Sohan Dsouza, Richard Kim, et al. The Moral Machine experiment, Nature (DOI: 10.1038/s41586-018-0637-6)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 28, @10:24AM (6 children)
Trolleys are on tracks, self driving AI cars aren't. It should "decide" not to hit any of them, but to steer into a direction where least (meat) damage is done, it has that freedom a trolley hasn't.
If it has time to think and to react there are way more outcomes than "baby" or "grandma".
(Score: 2) by fakefuck39 on Thursday January 28, @10:40AM (4 children)
Here in the real world, we have this scenario:
the car slips on black ice going downhill and cannot stop. you can go straight and hit the stroller, go slightly (because you're on ice) right and hit the wife, or go left and hit the husband. these are your outcomes. decide.
(Score: 2) by choose another one on Thursday January 28, @10:50AM
Unless it's a really wide stoller or a really wide wife I'd have thought most cars are big enough to just take out all three for maximum points, so it's a no brainer...
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday January 28, @10:53AM (1 child)
Jump out of the car and shout to them. Then it will be a matter of luck who gets hit and who doesn't. (grin)
Seriously speaking, making them aware of the danger is probably the most important thing that you should do first if you don't have control of the car. If they have time to react, they may decide to sacrifice themselves and save the stroller/baby.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0
(Score: 2) by fakefuck39 on Thursday January 28, @11:05AM
Seriously speaking, that's not the way ice works. You're coming to a stop at a light just turned yellow, assholes see you're stopping and start crossing on that yellow, and then 10 feet before the light you hit ice. you have about half a second to make the car go about 2 feet left or right, and after the other half of that second, you're plowing into someone. Have you seriously never driven and hit a patch of ice in the middle of trying to stop?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 28, @11:03AM
Driverless cars only need to do one thing to save more lives than human drivers. Slow down. If they can react faster than a human driver, more collisions will be avoided or become less lethal.
(Score: 2) by sjames on Thursday January 28, @10:53AM
You're being way too literal. The tracks can be literal or Newton's laws of motion can lay them out virtually.