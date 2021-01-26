Stories
Google Open Sources Tilt Brush VR Software as It Shuts Down Internal Development

posted by Fnord666 on Thursday January 28, @12:36PM
Inspired by an IRC submission for c0lo:

Google open sources Tilt Brush VR software as it shuts down internal development

As Facebook and Apple begin to fire up more projects in the AR/VR world, Google has spent the last year shutting down most of their existing projects in that space.

Today, the folks at Google announced they had ended active development of Tilt Brush, a VR painting app that was one of virtual reality's early hit pieces of software. The app allowed users to use virtual reality controllers as brushes to construct digital sculptures and environments.

While the company will not be pushing any new updates to the app, they did announce that they will be open sourcing the code on github for developers to build their own experiences and customizations. Google also notes that the app will continue to be available in the app stores on VR headsets.

Additional coverage at TheVerge, BBC News, and Engadget.

Google's blog post about the matter.

What is Tilt Brush?

